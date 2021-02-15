The residents of La Milagrosa, from the city of Banda del Río Salí, in Tucumán, only pray to honor the name of the neighborhood: that a miracle occurs and Brian Exequiel Galván, 3 years old, appear safe and sound. Hours pass and despair grows.

To the little one They have been looking for him since Sunday in the afternoon family, friends, locals, police and firefighters; on foot, by boat and helicopter, and even with a drone. The hypotheses range from a case of human trafficking to the child has fallen to the rushing river Salí.

According to the newspaper The Gazette, Brian’s relatives said that on Sunday, the baby he went to play at a neighbor’s house, which is very close. Never comeback.

Brian Exequiel Galván is 3 years old and disappeared on February 14 in Banda del Río Salí, Tucumán. Photos: Facebook

The family of the baby Brian was playing with, at a certain point in the afternoon, had to leave, so they told the little boy that he had to go back to his parents.

There is no certainty of what happened, if it is that Brian was left riding his bicycle on the sidewalk or was captured when he was returning home. The truth is that when his daddy went looking for him there was only the bike lying on the street. The baby had disappeared.

Dressed in a red pants with white polka dots and black crocs shoes, Brian has wavy brown hair and a mole on his small back. No neighbor in the La Milagrosa neighborhood saw what happened.

Therefore, the Justice decided to apply the protocol for cases of human trafficking, while raking is being carried out in the area, since the Galván live very close to the Salí river, which has a great flow.

The search is done by land, by air and by river.

Indignation

In the La Milagrosa neighborhood there was a row on Sunday. An aunt of Brian claims to have filed the complaint around 17 on Sunday but, according to the portal The Tucumano, the agents arrived after 23.

Therefore, outraged, neighbors and relatives made a picket, burned tires on the San Cayetano bridge and the Lucas Córdoba bridge to demand a quick intervention of the authorities in the search for the little boy.

By air, by land and by water they are looking for Brian Exequiel Galván (3). Photos: Facebook

Meanwhile and already at night, they looked for the baby with flashlights on the banks of the river.

AFG