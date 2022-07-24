The neighbors heard her scream for help, but they couldn’t open the door: the tragedy of Teresa Bonardi

A devastating tragedy occurred yesterday morning, Saturday 23 July, in an apartment in Cologne, in the province of Brescia. Teresa Bonardi, a 64-year-old widow, died following a fire in the house where she lived alone. Her neighbors tried to help her, but the locked door did not allow them to intervene in time.

Teresa Bonardi, on the other hand, had years 64 and lived in Cologne, in the province of Brescia. After her husband’s death, she lived alone in an apartment building of about 20 families.

Yesterday morning, unfortunately, has lost his life following a fire in his home.

The tragic death of Teresa Bonardi

It was just past breakfast time when i neighbors of Teresa’s house were alarmed when they saw some smoke go out from the door of his house. They immediately notified the Fire Brigade, who sent three teams: one from Brescia, one from Chiari and one from Palazzolo sull’Oglio.

Before the agents arrived, the neighbors tried hard to help the woman. One of them said he heard hers desperate screams with which he asked for help.

The same neighbors have tried to open the doorbut as the latter was locked, they failed to save.

I then thought about opening the door Fire fighters arrived on the spot after a few minutes. After breaking through, they have quelled the flames with plenty of water and went desperately looking for the woman.

Unfortunately, when they reached her, Teresa was already dead probably from smoke inhalation.

A tragedy that has thrown the entire community of Cologne into despair. Teresa had children and grandchildren who she loved very much and everyone remembers her as a kind person full of vitality.