On Easter Sunday, hundreds of Venezuelans complied with the tradition of burning puppets that symbolize the Judas -traitor of Jesus Christ- of the present. This time, a large group of people from Caracas chose to set fire to figures with the face of the former Minister of Oil Tareck El Aissami until very recently the second most powerful man in the regime.

Although there was also burning of the president’s stick figures Nicolas Maduro and the Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrinor, El Aissami, symbol par excellence of the regime corruptionwas the favorite Judas.

Disgraced at the beginning of March, when the prosecutor Tarek Saab denounced a corruption scandal in the management of oil resources, El Aissami saw how they were arrested one by one more than 50 officials of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and other entities, as well as judges and businessmen, among them some of his closest collaborators.

According to a diplomatic source, Petro was informed of El Aissami’s situation. “Because of his links with Colombian characters.”

“By virtue of the investigations that have been initiated into serious acts of corruption in PDVSA – he wrote on twitter on March 20 – I have made the decision to present my resignation as Minister of Petroleum with the purpose of fully supporting, accompanying and backing this process”.

It was his first appearance since the 6th, when he released photos of a meeting with Igor Sechin, a powerful Russian hydrocarbons businessman with whom he established, he said, “an agenda to increase crude oil production.” This increase in production was the task that Maduro had set him when he was appointed Minister of Oil in April 2020. Very little was able to advance after the fall in oil production, of more than 3 million barrels a day when Hugo Chavez lived, less than 500,000 on average in this decade.

Much more than this failure, about El Aissami weighs very serious accusations for drug trafficking and collaboration with terrorism that, in July 2019led the US authorities to offer a reward of 10 million dollars for his capture after he was convicted by a federal court in

Venezuelan industry minister Tareck El Aissami stands next to Venezuela’s defense minister Vladimir Padrino (R) after the arrival of the Iranian oil tanker Fortune.

tree pruning

“If the El Aissami clan was a tree, in March we first witnessed its pruning with the arrest of its main relatives, and then the felling of the trunk,” a diplomatic source who closely follows the process told EL TIEMPO.

The list of captured left The defenseless Aissami. After being presented in an orange prison uniform before a judge, Colonel Anthony Perez, vice president of PDVSA; Joselit Ramírez, who managed oil income through crypto assets to evade US sanctions that they prevent Venezuela from using the international banking system; and the former deputy and former Minister of University Education, Hugbel Roa, who pulled the strings in Petrocedeño, a mixed economy company associated with embezzlement.

Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela. Photo: Michael Gutierrez. EFE

also fell Pedro Maldonado, president of the powerful Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana and former director of the Central Bank and the Telecommunications Commission, always under the protective wing of El Aissami; and Néstor Astudillo, the head of the Siderúrgica del Orinoco (Sidor).

Another detainee is the former president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Maikel Moreno, El Aissami’s key in the judiciary. After his capture in Venezuela, in Italy the Guardia di Finanza identified an asset laundering operation from a company in Panama, linked to Morenoand seized a luxurious villa in Tuscany valued at 6 million dollars.

There are about 70 arrests ordered (51 of them already executed) and 142 raids in companies linked to the robberyin offices of judges and lawyers, and in luxurious residences occupied by the Anti-Corruption Policean organism that Venezuelans knew little about.

The official accusation speaks of an embezzlement of between 3,000 and 5,000 million dollars. The funds would have been diverted by the network of friends of El Aissami, a cut from the sale of 120 million barrels of oil in 2022.

Unpaid bills for oil delivered to intermediaries to evade Washington sanctions total more than 10,000 million dollars in the three recent years. But opposition sources say this is just a small sample of the looting.

According to former minister Jorge Giordani – who was part of Chávez’s last cabinet – and other former officials of the regime, the total oil money that has vanished in 23 years of Chavismo can reach 300,000 million dollars. With good reason, Transparency International has placed Venezuela among the four most corrupt countries on the planet.

These are some of the assets attributed by the United States Department of the Treasury to Tareck El Aissami.

the record

Despite their enormous gravity, the accusations in Venezuela that, in a direct way, still do not touch El Aissami, they pale before the crimes for which the justice of the USA.



According to the confessed drug trafficker Walid Makledhe paid millions of dollars to Feras El Aissami, the former minister’s brother, and other high-ranking Venezuelan officials and soldiers to move tons of cocaine from Venezuela to Mexico and the United States.

The former minister's network is accused of keeping between 3,000 and 5,000 million dollars.

The money from those bribes was laundered, according to the prosecution, through a network of 38 companies that the family El Aissami drives in Puerto Cabello. Due to this case, the Immigration and Customs Service of USA offers 10 million dollars for information leading to the capture of the ex-minister.

But there is more. Washington accuses him of having sold Venezuelan passports to Islamic terrorists from his country’s embassies in the Middle East and to set up a network of paper companies to give financial support to groups like Hezbollah.

El Aissami has also been linked to the network run by the Colombians Alex Saab -prisoner in the United States- and Alvaro Pulido. One of the tasks that Saab and his partner assumed with Caracas was to sell Venezuelan oil through mechanisms that would allow them to evade the sanctions of Washington. And among the invoices not paid to PDVSA for oil delivered, there are debts for 1,500 million dollars at the head of

El Aissami and Colombia

Until a few weeks ago, there was nothing to fear the Oil Minister that his empire would collapse. Proof of this is his last public appearance on Twitter alongside Igor Sechin, perhaps the Russian oligarch closest to Vladimir Putin, who visited Caracas.

El Aissami also participated in meetings in the framework of the president’s visits Gustavo Petro to Venezuela. Venezuelan digital media indicate that El Aissami insisted there on promoting the project of sale of gas from Venezuela to Colombia.

El Aissami is not imprisoned, but is under surveillance, in a residence at Fort Tiuna.

According to the Venezuelan portal Armando.info, said sale was going to be made through the firm Prodata Energy, acquired a few months ago by Bernardo Arosio and Jorge Jara Salas, close to El Aissami. On March 19, Arosio was arrested for the oil corruption plot and the business of exporting gas to Colombia was left in the air.

According to a diplomatic source, in the most recent meeting between Petro and Maduro In Caracas on March 23, the Colombian president was informed of the anti-corruption operation, as well as the situation of El Aissami. “All this -added the source- due to the numerous links of the former Oil Minister with high-level Colombian figures.”

President Petro and Nicolás Maduro

But, to all these, where is El Aissami? Unlike his relatives, he has not been captured or brought before a judge. On the legal situation of El Aissami, the prosecutor’s responses have been evasive Tarek Saab to the media.

Following his resignation from the ministry, some sources said that he had escaped to Syria. But according to the Runrun.es portal, “the former minister remains in an exclusive urbanization built on the internal street of Fuerte Tiuna (…) on a hillside of the great military unit.” According to a military source cited by the portal, “the man enjoys relative freedom.” He is not in prison, but he is under surveillance.

The big question is why Maduro – who manages the prosecutor’s office Tarek Saab as if it were an annex of the Presidency – decided to launch the campaign against the El Aissami clan, whose activities had hitherto been tolerated.

The first reason has to do with the possibility, evoked by Maduro himself, of agreeing with the opposition to advance the presidential elections to the beginning of 2024. If you have to compete in an election with international surveillance, Ripe it may be punished by voters because of the severe crisis that has raised poverty above 80 percent.

The punishment may be greater because in the face of this social catastrophe, the luxuries and wealth of the families of high dignitaries, enriched by corruption, are visible. Until now, the regime had carried out sweeps of middle officials, a file undoubtedly exhausted. For this reason, this time they attacked The Aissami and his clan, one of the greatest symbols of looting.

According to political scientist Enderson Sequera, Maduro wants “this issue of the fight against corruption to be a central umbrella that initiates a mobilization for the campaign.”

Another reason is to send a message to the government of Joe Biden, who has approached Caracas to, among other things, promote Maduro’s dialogue with the opposition. Dismantling the power of El Aissami and his people satisfies the US authorities who have listed him among the most wanted criminals in the world.

Washington would prefer that Maduro extradite El Aissami, but that possibility implies very great risks for the Venezuelan President and many of his senior officials and military. Many of them have reasons to fear what El Aissami could tell if he were to be in the hands of American justice.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

WEATHER ANALYST

