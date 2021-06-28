It is well known that Napoleon loved to write. In total he dictated more than 40,000 letters, which are published in fifteen large volumes.

Less well-known is that the emperor also tried his hand at writing fiction. That’s not surprising, when you consider that at school he would rather read books than romp with comrades. Every voracious reader at some point wonders: could I have a novel in me? In the case of young Bonaparte, the short answer is no. It’s a good thing he didn’t give up his job as a conqueror for literature.

Napoleon’s first short text – from 1786, when he was 17 – was about suicide (this was the time when Goethe’s suicide novel The Leiden of the youth Werthers was a huge hit). This was followed by a short story about a meeting with a prostitute in the Palais-Royal. The young author only really got the ghost when he was transferred to the garrison at Auxonne, where he wrote three stories in 1788 and 1789, from what The mask of the prophet is the most startling. It takes place 160 years after the death of Mohammed and is about Hakem, a warrior and prophet who is very beautiful. He gets into trouble with the ruler of Baghdad and gets – oh, misfortune – disfigured in the face. To hide that, he puts on a silver mask. When the Caliph arrives with his army, Hakem decides to poison his followers and set himself on fire. End!

After Dinner at Beaucaire (1793), a political treatise disguised as a conversation between travelers, Napoleon arrives at his magnum opus: the novella Clisson and Eugenie (1795).

The style is almost unreadably romantic and larmoyant, but come on, this was a time (Goethe, Rousseau) when the emotions couldn’t be big enough.

That the main character Clisson is a barely disguised version of the author is already clear from the first sentence: “From birth, Clisson was strongly attracted to the war.” After a few pages in which Clisson’s qualities as a soldier are sung about, Eugénie makes her appearance. (She is inspired by the later Queen of Sweden Bernhardine Eugénie Désirée Clary, for whom Napoleon had a strong but platonic love.)

Feeling feelings they’ve never felt before, the duo soon get married. Children arrive and the family lives happily until the homeland calls Clisson to the front. At one point, Eugénie falls in love with a young officer that Clisson has sent her for protection. In desperation, Clisson writes a suicide note and puts himself at the head of a suicide mission (hello Werther!)

The relationship between Napoleon and his Eugénie ended differently. She moved to Italy for some time by order of her family and Napoleon got tired of writing letters. He put an end to it and not much later met Joséphine, the love of his life.