Maria, grandmother of little Diana and mother of Alessia Pifferi, could not help showing her desperation during the funeral

She could not hold back her pain, grandmother Maria was desperate during the last farewell to her granddaughter Diana. At the exit of the small white coffin from the church, she threw herself desperately on the coffin and it is as if she wanted to apologize to her little girl, because as she has already said in recent days, she was in the dark about everything, otherwise she would have run from she.

“Diana, we have never abandoned you, ever. We have always been close. She is your mother who is crazy, she is crazy. No Diana, no “, these are the words that Maria spoke, before a man, probably her companion, came to pull her away and hold her tightly to himself. The grandmother then took Diana’s photo and raised it to the sky: “Hi Diana”All present have applauded and they joined in that last goodbye. Video:

More than 150 people went in the early afternoon, to the church of Saints Peter and Paulin San Giuliano Milanese, to greet the child who died of starvation.

All with tears in their eyes, balloons flying into the sky and a moving banner in honor of the little girl: “May Diana have in the Lord the fullness that she did not have in life”. The Primo Cittadino was also present, the municipality of Milan offered to sustain the expenses for the funeral and for the burial.

The words of the archbishop during Diana’s funeral