The desperate gesture of Kata’s father, with the hope of being able to find her: he went with some of his friends to a Roma camp

All investigations are still underway for the mysterious disappearance of the little girl kata, the 5-year-old girl who hasn’t been found since the afternoon of Saturday 10 June. Her mother had left her with an uncle, but the latter lost sight of her for a few minutes and eventually she disappeared.

The investigators are doing all the investigations of the case. They made several patrols inside the Astor hotel, a structure illegally occupied by several Peruvian families.

However, on the morning of Saturday 17 May, the Judge ordered its evacuation. The purpose is just to be able to scour well the place and also in preventive waygiven that around 40 children live inside.

I am well 17 the families who live inside that abandoned hotel. The rooms are controlled by three rackets, two of Peruvian origins, one of these close to Kata’s family and one of Romanians.

The father of the little girl, after the release ordered by the Judge, was heard several times by investigators. Furthermore, perhaps out of desperation and because he has an idea of ​​where his daughter is, the man attempted a desperate gesture.

With some of his friends, he went to a Roma camp to look for the baby. However, his research they were unsuccessful.

The mystery of Kata’s disappearance

The last picture of the little girl dates back to 15.01 on Saturday 10 June. She had left the structure with other children, only to return a few moments later and then all traces of her were lost. The mother in those minutes was at Work.

When the woman returned home, her daughter was already gone, but before reporting the incident to the police, they waited 4 long hours. They probably hoped to succeed find her Before.

Since that day all the investigations of the case have been ongoing. The agents listened to some inhabitants of that structure. However, for now the hypothesis for now is that of child abduction, for the purpose of retaliation. The parents with the uncle’s family in the meantime have been transferred in a secure facility.