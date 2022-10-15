Arturo Vidal’s sister broadcast the funeral rite on Instagram and many noticed the tears of the Chilean footballer

A few days ago the news of the disappearance of Erasmo Vidal, 61-year-old father of the Chilean footballer Arturo Vidal. In the hours immediately following the news there had been controversies regarding the player’s failure to return home, but in the last few hours a video has spread in which the player appears visibly moved, while attending the live broadcast of the funeral rite broadcast live on Instagram from his sister.

King Arturo, this is the nickname of the Chilean footballer who for years was one of the best in Serie A and in Europe, from this summer he plays for the FlamencoBrazilian team.

A choice arrived at 35 years and after having won countless trophies in the football that matters most, the European one.

Unforgettable his experiences in glorious clubs such as Juventus, Barcelona And Bayern Monaco.

Now that the end of his footballing career is nearing, he has decided to get closer to his homelandChile, going to play in Flamenco, a Brazilian club.

This new path didn’t start in the best way though. In fact, it often starts from Park bench.

As if that weren’t enough, in the last few days he has received one news which also landed him on a personal and mental level. His father Erasmus he died suddenly at the age of 61.

The tears of Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal’s relationship with his father was not idyllic. When the footballer was just a child, in fact, the man has abandoned his familyeffectively leaving his wife to raise the children alone in poverty.

Over the years there had been gods rapprochement attemptsbut several of the man’s legal problems had always held back everything.

Nonetheless, Arturo had tried to help his father, entrusting him with his horses and giving him a job in an equestrian center in Chile. The same one where the 61-year-old lost his life a few days ago.

Vidal, upon hearing the news, decided to do not return to Chile for the funeral to stay in retreat with his companions. Decision that had raised some criticism.

But yesterday a video which partly quelled those criticisms.

There sister di Arturo transmitted in Instagram direct the funeral of his father and, during the video, in a few moments, Arturo can also be glimpsed in evidence state of emotion and with the face covered with tears.