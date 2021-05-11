Taking care of goats or cows is the daily activity of many indigenous boys in the mountains of Guerrero, in southern Mexico. But the days that the press arrives in the community of Ayahualtempa preparations are quickly finalized for an added task: the parade of armed children.

They lock up their animals, put on the uniform -the shirt of the community police and a scarf covering their faces-, they grab their weapons -of wood if they are under 12 years old- and they form on the basketball court. At the instructor’s command, they begin to march.

The shocking image is a desperate cry from an area that accumulates a long history of violence, sieges and neglect: if the government does not help us, we will defend ourselves, even by arming the children.

In this region, one of the poorest of Mexico and a strategic corridor for drug trafficking, several Nahua communities have realized the media power of this scene of armed minors against organized crime. Amplified by the media, it exerts more pressure on the authorities than any request to stop attacks, extortion and killings.

Juan Martín Pérez, director of the Network for Children’s Rights in Mexico (REDIM), sums it up in one sentence: “They are the postcard of a country at war that does not talk about war.”

Four little ones take care of their goats and play with some dogs before sitting on a hillside from which the hills are lost on the horizon to shelling an edible plant.

“The postcard of a country at war that does not talk about war.” Photo: AP

When asked about their training as incipient community police, the oldest of the cousins, Valentín Toribio, 12, assures that now they only train “when are journalists coming and they are going to interview us. ”

“It is for the president to see us and support us,” he clarifies. They are afraid to leave town.

Valentin likes to learn to shoot. When he grows up he wants to be a policeman. “I’ve already shot, my brother taught me in the field.” At home, he only takes the gun for the parades. “When I’m older I’m going to use it because (now) it can be dangerous.”

Geovanni Martínez, his 11-year-old cousin, is less interested in training because he has a lot of work. “I take care of the goats, finishing up I go with my pigs and then to give water to Filomena ‘, his donkey. If there is time, he plays basketball. He wants to go back to school –paralyzed by the pandemic of the coronavirus- and when asked if he would shoot an enemy, he answers bluntly: “Noo! ”

Shortly after the conversation, more than a dozen children are ready to begin the exhibition: marching, shooting position knee to the ground, seated, body to ground.

A boy under the age of 12 can only carry a wooden weapon. Photo: AP

Clemente Martínez, 10, is the only one of the four cousins ​​who does not participate because his mother challenges him that something is not going to happen to him. Their weapons are two slingshots hanging around the neck.

The atmosphere is festive in this community of adobe houses and more than 1,000 inhabitants, of which around half are minors, guarded at their entrances by their own police. The only visible weapons are rudimentary shotguns.

Los Ardillos, the enemy



However, everything was more solemn a few weeks ago, when about thirty minors formally presented themselves in arms and marched out of town to shoot into the air while shouting slogans against the armed group that harasses them, Los Ardillos.

The images ran like wildfire along with their claims: more National Guard and aid for orphans, widows and displaced by a violence that in the last two years has claimed 34 lives in various communities in just two neighboring municipalities. They also asked for teachers.

The boys train in Ayahualtempa, Guerrero. Photo: AP

Guerrero, where 43 teaching students disappeared in 2014 at the hands of police linked to organized crime and with the complicity of local, state and federal authorities, has always been a poor state marked by violence.

The fears of its inhabitants are real. In this region, known as La Montaña, rich in mines and key in the cultivation and transit of poppy, from which opium gum and heroin are extracted, the communities were left between two groups – Los Rojos, now weaker, and Los Ardillos – which in their fight for control of the territory are leaving quartered and charred.

The stone guest is the authorities, whom the neighbors distrust almost as much as the criminals.

Indigenous police forces began to multiply in the area around the Regional Coordinator of Community Authorities-Founding Peoples (CRAC-PF) to confront those gangs that were taking over their lands. But the differences between leaders and the infiltration of criminals among the community members, to whom they offered support and security against their opponents, caused ruptures, internal clashes and many people no longer distinguish who is who.

The result, explains the anthropologist Abel Barrera, from the Tlachinollan Human Rights Center, is that the communities were immersed in the logic of organized crime even though they are not aware of it and “they are killing themselves” due to the inaction of the State, which has allowed all this decomposition to grow. In it, the minors they are the weakest link.

“We have normalized that these children Do not eat, that they are illiterate, agricultural laborers. We are already used to the ‘Indians’ dying early, but how are they going to arm themselves! ”, he ironizes.

The first time in 2019

Bernardino Sánchez Luna, one of the founders of the CRAC-PF, points out that the first time they introduced the children was in 2019. They released a video of a dozen of them armed with sticks after an attack on the community of Rincón de Chautla.

The last exhibition of armed minors was on April 10 in Ayahualtempa. Photo: AP

The authorities had not answered the emergency calls during the shooting but they did come later to ask the why of the exhibition. “Well, because they weren’t looking at us! ” Sánchez Luna argues. They got some material for the houses of the displaced, but the violence continued.

The second “performance”, as the director of REDIM calls them, was in January 2020 in Alcozacán -30 minutes by car from Ayahualtempa- after the murder of ten musicians from that town, one 15 years old. calcined and their trucks pulled down a ravine. This time they gathered 17 children with real guns. They achieved scholarships for the orphans and houses for the widows.

Two months later, the discovery in a nearby municipality of a couple with their two calcined girls shocked the region.

The last exhibition of armed minors was on April 10 in Ayahualtempa, less than two months before the mid-term elections, key elections for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to maintain a comfortable parliamentary majority.

The president reacted immediately. It condemned the manipulation of minors and considered it an error for Mexico to recognize in 2001 the constitutional right to indigenous self-defense because under that umbrella the criminals had created their own.

“Public security corresponds to guaranteeing it to the State,” he said. “If there are gaps, they are filled,” but with the National Guard.

That is precisely what the inhabitants of the region would like.

On the road that leaves Chilapa, the administrative center of the area, towards Ayahualtempa, there is a National Guard post and, a few meters away, an army checkpoint. Higher up you can see armed civilians who, according to the community members, are Ardillos. Neighbors say that when criminals mobilize the federal forces they look the other way.

A ghost town



Six kilometers before reaching Ayahualtempa, the ghost town of El Paraíso de Tepila is a reminder of what can happen. More than two years ago the 35 families that lived there fled and no one has dared to return. At school, the books are still scattered per floor. There are several large-caliber bullet holes in the wall facing the road.

Around the same time, before the pandemic, Ayahualtempa was besieged and the kilometer that separates the community from the secondary school became impassable for adolescents, especially if they were a family of community members.

Luis Gustavo Morales (15) loads a bullet into his rifle. Photo: AP

It was then that 15-year-old Luis Gustavo Morales began training and now says he always goes with his pistol although “without a bullet in the chamber” to avoid accidents. When he disarms it and loads it in front of the journalists, it shows that knows how to handle it.

All the children who participate in the training are family members of community members, but Luis Gustavo is the only one who accompanies his father in the guards every 16 days at the checkpoints at the entrances to the town.

The director of REDIM warns of the danger of transmitting these values. “It is a historical method associated with cultures of war and a symbolic way of showing that (this teaching) it’s a legacy, and that is the danger, because it is a legacy of violence. ”

When community members are asked if they are not afraid that children may be used by criminal groups, Bernardino Sánchez Luna says no.

The hitmen, he explains, only give them a weapon. They make them aware that it is only used “to defend your life, his family and his people. ” Orphans are not accepted into the group, so as not to exacerbate revenge.

But some of Luis Gustavo’s phrases are disturbing: “They want to kill us”; “if he is provoking, he seeks it out”; yes “he already killed our companions. Well, no way, I have to give it if I have it in front of me.”

Luis Morales, his father, admits that at first he was sad that his son had to train but now he is proud of him because that way he will know how to defend himself. He adds that if security returns, he will send him back to school.

The last call for help from these communities was on April 30 _Día del Niño_ when the community members of Alcozacán announced the uprising of minors in the region who were “really armed.”

With fake weapons, the boys guard the entrance to their town. Photo: AP

A score of media, many international, responded to the call but there were no shotguns, only toys, shouts of justice and demands for security behind a banner that read: “No guns, no poppies, we want to see the waves.”

The organizers of the event were smiling. The deceptive summons worked, preventing authorities from accusing them of endangering their little ones.

In Ayahuantempa, however, they do not rule out showing their armed children again because, as little Valentine says, “there are many bad men who want to harm us.”

The author is a journalist for the Associated Press

ap