When this note began to be written, in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires there were 800 beds available for intensive care. At the end of the text, there were 723. The occupancy of maximum care rooms has recently grown to an average of 40 beds per day. The AMBA has almost 15 million inhabitants and includes the City of Buenos Aires and forty Buenos Aires towns. According to Axel Kicillof, they are indivisible because there are at least 3.5 million people who cross General Paz every day. The search for respirators and equipment to incorporate more beds does not stop. This Saturday, for example, 60 respirators were taken to Pilar. The City has just asked the Nation for a new reinforcement. That’s how millimetric and dramatic is Kicillof’s calculation. “If we do not do something this explodes and if we do it capable that too”they say in their environment.

The curve of the beds haunts him. It is the one that, among others, he presented to Alberto Fernández on Friday night, in an emergency meeting called at the Casa Rosada to analyze the steps to follow. That is also the projection that Cristina is brought closer to on a daily basis. The vice president remains in suspense and crosses calls with the most faithful mayors to find out to what extent municipal and provincial hospitals are able to supply. Its future is tied to the Conurbano, where it keeps very attractive numbers in terms of image. He hopes to transfer that image to whoever heads the list in the Province in the next elections. The candidate will be its candidate. This is: if something cannot go wrong, it is in the suburbs.

As always when unpredictable crises loom, Cristina remains silent. For several days, that silence became more noticeable because records of deaths and infections are broken. The former president prefers to monitor the movements from the shadows. Monitoring, of course, is an understatement. Kicillof reports to her in person and she advises. The president has a password to access a system that projects the availability of public and private services in real time. With those numbers in her possession, Cristina reinforces the dialogue with Alberto. In hot days, calls him several times a day.

The mayors of the GBA, who never finish adopting Kicillof as their own – and they express it to Alberto – tend to believe that in the Interior they are exacerbating the crisis to receive support and gain adherence in taking unpleasant measures. “He told us so much that the apocalypse was coming last year that it is impossible to stop mistrusting,” they say. They are not all. Many prefer to support their proposals without hesitation. “We cannot expect anything from the opponents,” the governor tells them. Strictly speaking, mayors oscillate between the fear of a riot in the sanatoriums and the pressure for the economy.

Last year the fall in activity was extremely harsh and, it is now known from the epidemiologists who advise in Olivos, that the quarantine was unsuccessful in terms of its duration. Most communal chiefs manage poor districts. The testimonies that the neighbors give them is that their households could not tolerate a return to phase 1.

“I risk catching it or I melt”, is one of the phrases they hear. From time to time, the phrases are more pressing: “I risk being infected or my family does not eat “. A mayor of the first cordon crossed this week in the elevator of his building with the owner of two important gyms. “I closed the first one in the previous quarantine. If you tell me that they are going to continue closing, I will have to close the one that remains.” The mayor did not know quite what to answer him.

The landscape is even more bleak in certain areas. The suspension of face-to-face classes brought thousands of kids to the streets who come together because they do not resist confinement or because they live in overcrowded conditions, of course without access to technology or the Internet. “In the classrooms we had them content and with protocol. Now we have them wandering around and without control“admits a Peronist mayor of the southern zone, concerned because, along with the rise in infections, he registers an increase in crime.

By chat, in telephone conversations or by Zoom, Kicillof usually transfers blame to the Buenos Aires territory. His last reasoning was that in the City there are no longer beds in private sanatoriums and that citizens who have access to good prepaid go to Buenos Aires clinics. At this rate, he says, the system will soon collapse.. In the City they begin to stop. Remember that 30% of the intensive therapy beds in Buenos Aires hospitals are occupied by Buenos Aires residents and that 45% of the daily tests include citizens who live on the other side of General Paz. These are data that Axel does not seem to notice.

The political fight It’s already bloody but it could be even more cruel if the contagions escalate. It is palpable in all the talks with officials and political operators on both sides of the rift. “If necessary, Kicillof will have no problems in turning us the dead“says a Larretista minister. In Kirchnerism they are targeting Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. They accuse him of speculating and of being in the campaign.”Horacio is not who he was, now he does what Macri and Patricia Bullrich tell him“, they point out.

The Larreta administration resists the pressure and there is an explicit request that comes from the head of government himself not to respond to the attacks. Larreta gained air in recent weeks and once again stood as the benchmark with the most power of Juntos por el Cambio. With the exceptions of the case, he is relieved. His balance, however, is always on a fine line: a rude misstep in health policy could topple your aspirations. Every so often someone whispers it to him. For now, he works with less pessimism than his rivals in La Plata. Fernán Quirós promised his Cabinet peers that, even when his most negative projection was fulfilled, black clouds would appear in the short term.

“The plateau is high, but plateau at last“says the Minister of Health. Rodríguez Larreta learned to trust him like few other people, which is saying a lot. As long as Quirós gives him guarantees, he will fight to prevent new measures. And always with a limit:”The face-to-face classes are not touched “, says Larreta in privacy. Kicillof is maddened by that position. Not just him. Kirchnerism with a black palate is outraged at just thinking that “the right” – they say so – wants to run away with education.

Neither Alberto Fernández and his ministers tolerate this dichotomy. They often say that face-to-face classes were suspended in the main countries of the world to protect the population. It is a misleading idea. According to Unicef, Argentina is among the 10% of countries with the least face-to-face classes in the world. Schools were closed globally, on average, 95 days. Germany, one of the examples cited by the Government, had 26 weeks with closed classrooms; Spain, fifteen; France, 10; China, the birthplace of the coronavirus, 27; Argentina, 46.

It is so true that the current peak of infections forces us to rethink the official strategy as that fears of a total closure are based on what happened in 2020. The numbers, however, are still disturbing. For these hours, according to experts, those who began to develop symptoms of Covid-19 about ten days ago remain hospitalized, that is, when the President announced the latest package of restrictions.

The average number of daily infections in the province of Buenos Aires was then, in general, below 9 thousand cases. Kicillof’s fear is that the beds will be filled quickly when the latest wave of infections, which raised the figure above 14,000 daily cases, have to reach the maximum care rooms.

“The worst is yet to come”, is the message that mayors receive. “We have to close, but …”, they answer. In the midst of these deliberations, the dispute between Kicillof and Larreta seems like all or nothing, although both messages are sent from cell phone to cell phone. They are not right, but they are needed. This week there will be news. They are obliged to meet again. Also with the President. The last restriction plan expires on Friday. Going for more could be a risk; go for less, too. Under this enormous dilemma and the vertigo of the figures, Fernández, Larreta and Kicillof will fight the next coffee.