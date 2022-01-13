Everyone is looking for Andrei, the 11-year-old boy who disappeared from Castano Primo, Municipality in the province of Milan, in Lombardy. The mayor of the city has decided to launch a appeal on social networks to try to find the young teenager whose traces have suddenly been lost. Where is the little boy?

I would go he has been missing for hours in the small town in the Milan area where he lives with his family. Last time he was seen with his black and green briefcase. Andrei is 11 years old, has brown eyes and hair and a clearly visible earring on his left lobe.

When he disappeared he was wearing a black vest, a black and green briefcase and gray trousers. According to the local press, the 11-year-old boy would have left the house to go to school, where he is not never arrived. From there, word of mouth also started on social media for find it.

The Carabinieri investigate the case and the mayor also asks them to refer to them if there were any useful information to find the young teenager from Castano Primo, in the province of Milan.

The appeal of the mayor of Castano Primo, Giuseppe Pignatiello, was also re-launched by the mayors of the neighboring municipalities, so as to share the research and hope to find Andrei soon.

11-year-old boy missing from Castano Primo, the mayor’s appeal

Giuseppe Pignatiello, mayor of Castano Primo, has decided to join the research, also posting a photo of Andrei on his Facebook profile and an appeal to give information if the boy were to be seen or if something is known about his disappearance.