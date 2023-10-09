The attacks launched this Saturday (7) by the Palestinian group Hamas against Israel have already left thousands of people dead and injured in regions close to the Gaza Strip.

In addition to the mass bombings, the terrorists captured more than 100 Israelis, including elderly people, women, children and even entire families, with the intention of using the victims as “bargaining chips”.

The American newspaper The New York Times spoke with Yoni Asher, an Israeli who is experiencing the despair of having his family kidnapped by members of Hamas.

In the report, Asher says that his wife, Doron Asher Katz, and his two young daughters, aged 5 and 3, were captured in a town bordering Gaza by armed men. They were visiting Doron’s mother when the terrorists began unexpected attacks and invaded the residence.

The husband says he immediately received a call from his wife, who was whispering into the phone what was happening, while hiding with her family in a “safe room”.

Suddenly, the phone line went dead and contact between the two was interrupted, at which point she and her daughters were taken by the invaders. According to Asher’s report to New York Timesthat was the last time they spoke to each other.

He tracked Doron’s phone remotely and followed the entire move to a town in southern Gaza called Khan Younis.

While updating the situation on the internet, trying to figure out how to get his family back, he recognized his wife in a video circulating on social media of kidnapped Israelis being taken to neighboring territory in the back of a pickup truck.

In the media, there was a shooter putting some kind of blindfold on his wife’s head. Asher said his daughters, Raz and Aviv, ages 5 and 3, and his mother-in-law, Efrat Katz, 67, were also in the vehicle.

The Israeli told the American newspaper that they would return home, in central Israel, on Saturday night, the day the kidnapping took place. “I can’t sleep – I’m living outside my own body. I have little girls, they shouldn’t be held by terrorists,” Asher said.

Siege of Israel

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gave orders this Monday (9) for the formation of a “total siege” of the Gaza Strip, which means that the Palestinian enclave will be left without electricity, food and fuel, amid a war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

“I have given an order: Gaza will be under total siege. We are fighting barbaric terrorists and will respond accordingly,” the minister said in a statement.

Israel declared a state of war on Saturday (7), after Hamas launched a multiple attack by land, sea and air, which surprised the country on an unprecedented scale, with the launch of thousands of projectiles and land incursions on Israeli soil. , where dozens of citizens were executed or kidnapped.

This Monday (9), Hamas accused the Israeli Army of having killed four hostages from the country during the counteroffensive carried out in the Palestinian enclave as part of the new war.

“Occupation bombings overnight and today in the Gaza Strip led to the deaths of four enemy prisoners and the martyrdom of those who held them captive,” said Ay Ubaida, spokesperson for the Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

The exchange of aerial projectiles did not stop and this morning there was still fighting inside Israel in at least seven points with the presence of Hamas militiamen.

Since war broke out last Saturday, the death toll in Israel has surpassed 700, as well as more than 2,200 injured. (With EFE agency)