As a desert where an oasis, Córdoba appears, the city that melts the thermometers during the summer months, has also received the arrival of one of the borrascas trains longest that are remembered in recent times. The Cordoba, more accustomed in the burning heat that to the showersThey walk refugees on their umbrellas while listening to the sound of the rain impacting, waiting for the storm to come to an end and begin the appetizing climate of spring.

From before the weekend of February 28when the Andalusia bridge took place, it has turned into routine For the Cordoba wake up and bed with the cloudy sky and live with the high probability that the next day, when they go or leave their work or the institutes, there is a rain forecast of almost a one hundred percent.

As the automatic hydrological information system has documented (SAIH)the volume of swamps – some dry until few months ago – and the Guadalquivir show the effects of stormswith the river very grown and some swamps having to take off.

The Meteorological Observatory of the Córdoba Airport confirms that from the last March 4 It rains uninterruptedly in the city. Eleven days No pause, until the afternoon of Friday 14, although the first rainfall, as indicated, occurred since the previous weekend.









It affects psychologically

Although the end of these storms is closer to their end than of their beginning, Alejandra Muñoz Martínezhealth psychologist and body therapist, explains to ABC how it can affect the Mental health This chain series of days with rainfall.

Initially«To any citizen who is not accustomed to the rain, It is cozy, Well, he invites himself to be collected and does not cause him to deprive himself of his leisure ». But when he proves that the rain does not cease, this concern “is associated with melancholy and the sadnesshaving a neurological level, ”says Muñoz.

This psychologist also comments that during the storms of “Serontonin decreases and melatonin increases”so it is usual “to be more tired still seeing physical activity reduced, since it modifies routine.”

Alejandra has compared this phenomenon with the obstacle that Nordic countries face, where the shortage of sunlight and constant rainfall “cause a Increased mental health problems ». So it is nothing strange that all this “affects people who currently suffer depression or a Affective disorder “, in addition to” this type of day Increase carbohydrate consumptionthus regulating serotonin, ”says the psychologist.

Muñoz’s words is reflected in the impressions collected among the Cordoba At Street by ABC. Among them are heard phrases such as: “I want the sun to come out”; “This rain depresses you a bit” or “UF, is that it is the same every day! We are going to drown.