In front of all journalists accredited in the White House this Friday and before the Ukraine ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarovathe president of the United States, Donald Trump, and his vice president, JD Vancethey were angry at a Tremendous anger against the Ukrainian leader, Volodimir Zelenskiwho even shouted in front of the press. Under accusations of being ungrateful and wanting to produce World War III, leader and collide they have not hesitated to go with everything against the Ukrainian.

Given this, an image shared by a journalist from the CNN accredited in the pool of the Oval Office has become the summary of a meeting that began well and finally was completely twisted. In it, Markarova puts his hands to his head While the reproaches fly over the White House Room.

“We have given you power to be a hard guy … Or make a deal or go. With us you can play, without us there are no letters in the game, “Trump told Zelenski, who had previously accused the United States and his different governments to let the invasion of Ukraine occur.” Until 2022 the situation has been the same, The town has died and nobody stopped Vladimir Putin’s feet. In 2019 I signed an agreement with Joe Biden from a high fire and everyone told me that he was never going to enter Ukraine and, after that firm, he jumped, killed my town and did not accept the exchange of prisoners, “Zelenski scratched before, causing Vance and Trump’s anger

“Now you are not in the best of the sites, has no letter now“The Republican leader has spuked.” You are playing with the lives of millions of people and are playing with World War. He is missing respect for this country and saying things that cannot be said, “he added. In turn, Vance has not hesitated to ask him to thank American help.”I would have to thank. You are wrong. You have to thank “he has affirmed blunt while Zelenski was speechless.

Zelenski had come to Washington to seal the agreement on US land exploitation of Ukraine, a previous step to supposedly achieve peace and end the war conflict. In a publication of networks after Trump’s anger, the president has made it clear that “President Zelenski is not ready for peace if the United States is involved, because he feels that our participation gives him a great advantage in the negotiations.” Thus, I have invited her to return when “she is prepared.”