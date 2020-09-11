The large commemoration is not going to happen till subsequent 12 months. And with a view to this catastrophe 12 months, that is most likely additionally factor. Shortly after the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist assaults, the official variety of People who died on account of the coronavirus will hit 200,000. On this unhappy event, the famend “Time” journal seems for the second time in its historical past with a black bar on the duvet. The primary time was after “9-Eleven”.

Many People examine the 2 disasters. Gordon Felt, who misplaced his older brother Edward Porter Felt 19 years in the past, finds this troublesome. Even when he is aware of {that a} household doesn’t care how a cherished one died. “However there’s a distinction. 9-Eleven is a kind of days in our historical past, like Pearl Harbor, when a big tragedy created heroes, ”says the 56-year-old.

Felt’s brother was one of many 40 passengers and crew who wished to fly from New York’s Newark Airport to San Francisco. When their machine, like three others, was hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists that day and it turned clear to them by means of cellphone calls that they had been additionally heading for Washington as a flying bomb, they determined to behave: They attacked their kidnappers.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden each journey to Pennsylvania

At 10:03 am, the Boing 757 crashed right into a discipline close to the small city of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. quarter-hour later, the airplane would have reached the capital Washington – and maybe destroyed the White Home or the Capitol. The passengers on Flight 93 prevented that. On the crash web site, which is now a nationwide park, the “Tower of Voices” constructed by the households reminds of the victims with 40 wind chimes.

Right here, within the mountains of Somerset County, not solely the kin meet this Friday, US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are additionally anticipated. Lower than two months earlier than the election, the 2 opponents are getting nearer than ever on this election marketing campaign. Gordon Felt however needs that the ceremony, which, on the request of the households and with a view to the pandemic, takes place largely shielded from the general public, emanates an indication of peace and (non-partisan) unity.

Relations wished to satisfy on Thursday to have a good time the ultimate completion of the bell tower, which was inaugurated two years in the past. Within the night, a beam of sunshine from the crash web site was purported to illuminate the sky, simply as two columns of sunshine in New York have been reminding of the World Commerce Middle destroyed by two planes for 19 years, and this 12 months additionally a column on the Pentagon in Washington, the place the fourth machine crashed.

The names of the 40 victims are learn out

The official commemoration of the 2977 lifeless will happen on this Friday. Trump is predicted to present a speech, however above all of the names of the 40 victims of Flight 93 will likely be learn out and the “Bells of Remembrance” will likely be heard.

“With our memorial we wished to create a spot the place therapeutic is feasible,” says Gordon Felt. “The place folks can come collectively to recollect, to mourn, but in addition to be happy with the heroes.” This isn’t about politics. “The assist for our memorial has at all times been non-partisan. Everybody who travels right here comes to indicate respect. ”That is the one factor, says Felt. “The place is just too sacred to permit political messages to be unfold right here.”

The anniversary brings again recollections of a unique America – one by which folks handled one another with respect, sacrificed themselves for each other, invoked widespread sense, preached tolerance. It was a rustic that many had been happy with. On the night of September 11, 2001, dozens of congressmen had been gathering on the steps in entrance of the east wing of the Capitol. They took one another by the hand, Republicans and Democrats, Senators and Representatives. Then they sang first softly, then louder and louder “God Bless America”. Lastly, they hugged and comforted one another.

Scenes of unity – and right this moment?

A number of days later, President George W. Bush visited the Islamic Middle within the capital and mentioned, “The face of terror just isn’t the actual face of Islam. Islam is a peaceable faith. We don’t struggle in opposition to Islam. “

Scenes of unity are remembered. In Dallas, Texas, a bus driver out of the blue stopped and requested passengers to hope with him. In Los Angeles, California, folks distributed burning candles to drivers at night time. Greater than 1,000 folks gathered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington with candles of their arms. An open-air service was held within the pouring rain in Alexandria, Virginia. The primary prayers had been mentioned by an Islamic clergyman.

Final 12 months, on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist assaults, Senate Democrats and Republicans unanimously handed a decision recognizing the historic significance of the Nationwide Memorial Path. This multi-purpose climbing path – there are additionally routes for bicycles and automobiles – is meant to attach the “Pentagon Memorial” (Arlington, Virginia), the “Tower of Voices” in Shanksville and the “Nationwide September eleventh Memorial” in New York over 1300 miles join.

The distinction to right this moment may hardly be better. America is split, Congress is blocked. Liberals and conservatives distrust one another, the verbal battles vary from aggressive to hostile. The risk posed by the corona pandemic didn’t lead to a joint effort, however quite deepened the variations between the camps.

If issues go nicely today, wanting again may reactivate emotions of what’s attainable in a rustic the place folks do not simply try to win the following election. Gordon Felt hopes so too. When he thinks of “9-Eleven”, he primarily sees the constructive, the heroic. Even when he misses his brother each day.