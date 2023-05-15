More and more fashion firms have a Home line. Most started with home textiles, as a natural evolution. Pulling the thread, they have come to make household items, small objects and furniture. The heads of the home lines of four fashion firms tell us about their immersion in the world decoration.

—Mango is the fashion firm that has most recently landed in the sphere of decoration. “He had already considered launching a home line. Since other of our competitors had it, we thought that our consumers expected it”, says Laura Vila, who has been at Mango for 15 years and, after having held various positions, led the launch of the home line two and a half years ago. “We saw that there was more and more synergy with lifestyles, interior design and art. It was during the confinement, in that moment of reflection and being at home, when the launch accelerated.

—The team is made up of five designers and one manager, who work on their proposals focused on a very specific style. “We seek to transmit the tranquility, well-being and fun spirit of the Mediterranean through a base of neutral colors, natural materials and organic shapes, which we mix with powerful touches of color and daring details. We prioritize the use of sustainable materials and circular design”.

—This year they are promoting collections to dress the table and imperfect striped prints. Autumn will come with touches in black. The next thing will be the capsule collections.

Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, director of design and creativity at H&M Home. H&M Home

—The H&M decoration line was launched in 2009 and, apart from selling online, the Swedish brand has 18 points of sale for its home collection in Spain. “Our clients often asked us to create a home line with the same H&M concept: fashion and quality at the best price, and as sustainable as possible. We are a brand with a strong design component, with a modern, diverse and international style”, says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg.

—“Sustainability is very important to us. We want to lead the change and secure the future for generations to come. Our products must be manufactured in an environmentally, socially and economically sustainable way”, he adds.

—The team he leads is made up of 28 designers, with training and experience in both fashion and interior design. “We constantly analyze the world around us as part of our creative process. In this way we are able to identify the styles and trends of the moment to create inspiring collections ”, she specifies. According to her analysis, there are very bright tones, such as orange or yellow. The furniture and objects will tend towards sculptural forms, and the fabrics will become more tactile, like muslin, or very dense.

Marie Hermet Noulez, style manager for the Home line at La Redoute. Gregory Hau

—The well-known French textile brand for catalog sales, La Redoute, already marketed some products for the home, but it was not until 2014 when it launched fully into the world of decoration. “We sold bedding. Also sofas and furniture, but without defined ranges or styles. The management began to detect a growing interest in our consumers for interiors, which is why the creation of a home line was promoted”, says Marie Hermet Noulez, who had previously worked in other firms in the sector, such as Heytens and Castorama. She set up the team, which went from having a single designer to 13 specialists in furniture and interior design. “We move between four styles: contemporary, bohemian, classic and vintage. We have two brands: La Redoute Intérieurs, trending at the moment, and AM.PM., high-end. In addition, we make capsule collections, collaborating with other firms like Balzac or with designers like Alexandra Golovanoff”, he explains.

—They produce in Europe and continue with their catalog sales model, now combined with online. “Every year, the expert Elizabeth Leriche gives us a trend report. We, for our part, inform ourselves through networks, magazines and events in the sector. A very seventies style is coming, both in shapes and in colors and prints, ”she warns.

Minna Kemell-Kutvonen, Design Director of Prints and the Home Line at Marimekko. Marimekko

—Having started its journey as a fashion firm, this Finnish brand was a pioneer in launching a line of deco products almost from its beginnings in the fifties. “In our DNA is to invite designers and artists from all walks of life to create daring, fun and colorful prints, which we then adapt to both our fashion and decoration proposals. Marimekko was founded around this idea of ​​a creative community,” says Kemell-Kutvonen, who has 30 years of experience with the company. “Our team defines each season the prints that we will use, both those from the archive and those generated by the creative guests. We have just presented a collaboration with the German artist Sabine Finkenauer, from whom we commissioned seven works of art that we have applied to ceramics and textiles for the home”, he tells about Marimekko’s way of working.

—“Each collaboration requires personalized printing techniques to ensure that the result reflects the imprint of its creator as much as possible. In this way, we take printing into unknown waters for them, giving them a challenging and new canvas.” Small works of art that, as Minna says, “provide a delight to the consumer and make them not want to get rid of them.” Another way of being sustainable.