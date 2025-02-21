Madrid He lives these days his fashion celebration with several parades, exhibitions and other activities with fashion as the protagonist. La Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week is being held these days in the Pavilion 14.1 of IFEMA where are the parades of 21 consecrated designerswhich will end next Sunday with the presentation of the proposals of the new promises.

An appointment that the general public can also attend. For several editions, the catwalk makes available to everyone a series of tickets to enjoy both the spaces created around the catwalk and for attend some of the parades that there are taking place. The tickets start from 10 euros for the most basic tickets and reach the 600 euros in the Vips tickets for those included from a driver and champagneuntil assistance to several parades sitting in the front row.

Beyond the acclaimed shows, there are several luxury establishments and hotels that add to this celebration of Spanish fashion and the support of the creators of our country with various plans and activities. Take note and do not miss anything.

Isabel Sanchís in Eurostars Madrid Tower 5*

Isabel Sanchís was the winner of the L’Oreal award in the latest edition of MBFWMadrid

Elegance and innovation in fashion design meet in the Eurostars Madrid Tower 5*which hosts until March 17 a retrospective exhibition of the designs of Isabel Sanchís. The designer, awarded the award for the best haute couture designer in the Valencia 2024 Fashion Awards And the Best Collection Award at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid 2024, is one of the most prestigious creators on the national scene. Their work, characterized by the fusion of traditional techniques with a Modern and avant -garde visionhas conquered the scene of haute couture and has dressed personalities from around the world.









The exhibition is a sample of how some capital of the capital are committed to actively supporting national fashion with activities and events, with the objective of support industry growth and of those sectors that generate wealth.

Date:

Until March 17, 2025

Place:

Hotel Eurostars Madrid Tower (Pº de la Castellana, 259)

Entrance:

Free

Juanjo Oliva in Bless Madrid

Located in the middle of the Madrid gold mile, the Bless Hotel Madrid It is associated with Juanjo Oliva, a designer with more than 25 years of experience in haute couture, and his recognized brand Maison Oliva. Throughout the week, four of their capsule designs for this season will be exposed in Lounge Pinzeladathe space in the hotel where to enjoy cocktails and live music. Here, these days visitors will also discover an experience where fashion and exclusivity converge in the same space. Appreciate the most subtle details of the garments, touch them and discover them closely, bringing all fashion a little more and taking a step beyond what the catwalk reveals.

In short, the perfect plan to extend the luxury and sophistication atmosphere of fashion week until the last moment of the day.

Date:

Until Monday, February 24

Place:

Bless Hotel Madrid (C/ Velázquez, 62)

Entrance:

Free

Carmen Farala in El Retiro

Carmen Farala’s exhibition in El Retiro

Drag Race Spain winner, Carmen Farala It opened an exhibition of his most iconic designs in the framework of Madrid last week. The artist, which can also be seen on the television program Celebrity sewing teachersThey fuse style and originality, the tradition of their homeland with a touch of avant -garde.

Promoted by the Fashion Creators Association of Spain (ACME) and with the support of the Madrid City Council through the program MADRID FASHION CAPITALthe city becomes the perfect showcase of our author fashion consolidating itself as a living and surprising catwalk in which to discover new artistic narratives such as those personifies by Carmen Farala. His designs are exposed in the newly opened Mountain of the Cats of El Retiro.

Date:

Until Feb 27

Place:

El Retiro Cat Mountain (Pº de Fernán Núñez, 30)

Entrance:

Free

Other plans

One of the works of Joana Vasconcelos in the Palacio de Liria



The newly opened exhibition of the Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos in it Liria Palaceone of the most prominent creators of the contemporary artistic landscape and author of stages as one of Dior’s last parades in Paris. Irving Penn at the MOP Foundation (Coruña); the retrospective of Gianni Versace in Malaga; either Lorenzo Caprile on the Isabel II channel (Madrid) are other exhibitions that fashion lovers can enjoy these days.