Designer Kuklycheva said that figure skater Kostornaya owes her 240 thousand

Figure skating costume designer Alena Kuklycheva revealed details of the conflict with Alena Kostornaya over non-payment for work. Her words on Friday, January 5, lead Sport24.

According to the designer, the skater owes her 240 thousand rubles. “She said she had nothing to do with these costumes. Now I’m taking the last costumes and accessories from her. The issue is not closed. We have no money! Designers do not advertise! She must fulfill her obligations. She wore all the dresses. People worked,” Kuklycheva said.

Kuklycheva added that in addition to money, the figure skater had to post on social networks with gratitude and recognition of each designer who worked on her costumes. “We don’t have the strength yet, but this question is open. We need to meet with designers and discuss everything. Maybe we can collectively sue. What are we, slaves? – summed up the designer.

Kuklycheva accused Kostornaya of not paying for the costumes on January 3, posting a screenshot of correspondence with the athlete. The designer demanded that the skater pay for the dresses for the short and free programs. In addition, she asked Kostornaya to return costumes for the show and accessories, which were also not paid for. In response to this, the figure skater stated that the contract for sewing her costumes was concluded not by her, but by the Moscow Figure Skating Federation, and advised the designer to resolve the issue with the organization.

Kostornaya is the European champion in women's singles skating. Since the 2023/2024 season, Kostornaya has been performing in pair skating with Georgy Kunitsa. In December 2023, the duo took ninth place at the Russian Championship.