On November 29, designer and founder of the Alessandro Borelli company Elena Lebedeva told Izvestia how to choose a bag for the winter and what models are popular this season.

First, you need to pay attention to the material of the bag. According to the expert, it should be moisture resistant, not lose its aesthetic appearance when wet, and not tan in the cold.

“Straw bags, fabric, plastic or low-quality leatherette bags will not work. I also do not recommend using faux fur bags – if it snows and rains, the fluff will fall off and the bag will look untidy. Choose bags made of genuine leather, impregnated suede, jacket fabric, and high-quality eco-leather,” she said.

Secondly, the size of the bag is important, Lebedeva pointed out.

“As a rule, in winter we wear bulky outerwear – down jackets, sheepskin coats, fur coats. With a small bag, your image will not look very harmonious. Therefore, I recommend observing proportions and choosing bags a little larger than you might have worn in the summer. It’s also functional: you can put, for example, a hat, mittens and other bulky winter accessories in a spacious bag,” she said.

Thirdly, you should consider the color of the bag. As the designer noted, in Russia it is customary to repaint your image in dark colors for the winter. This also applies to the choice of bags. In winter and in the off-season, city streets are often slushy, so wearing bright and light shades is considered impractical.

“But I recommend not to put yourself in such a framework and choose the color of the bag based on the overall style and the chosen look. If we talk about universal winter colors, then in addition to black, these include grey, beige, brown, red, as well as rich shades of burgundy, blue, green,” Lebedeva said.

A number of models are relevant this season, the specialist said. So, you can pay attention to the bucket bag. It has a large volume and soft shape, roomy and practical, and goes well with winter clothes in a casual style.

“The hobo has a soft semi-circular shape, reminiscent of a crescent moon, and short arms. It looks compact, but at the same time the bag is quite roomy. A baguette is an elongated bag shaped like a loaf, hence the name. As a rule, it has a rectangular rigid shape, a shoulder strap, and is universal: suitable for many styles. For winter, choose larger sizes so that you don’t get lost against the backdrop of bulky clothes,” the designer said.

A tote is a rectangular bag with a rigid frame and small handles. It is convenient to carry a laptop and documents. For winter, choose one with a zipper rather than a snap or magnet closure to keep precipitation out.

“The backpack has not lost popularity for several years due to its spaciousness and ease of carrying. Most often it has the shape of a bag with straps, but it can also have more strict rectangular shapes,” the expert concluded.

