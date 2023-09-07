The interior designer deceived Agatha Muceniece for a million rubles

Interior designer Natalya Abramovich deceived Russian actress Agatha Muceniece. The star of the series “Honest Divorce” lost almost a million rubles, reports 5 TV.

Muceniece hired Abramovich to help renovate her home. The actress transferred money to the designer for the purchase of interior items, the installation of household appliances and other needs, but the fraudster kept almost the entire amount for herself. According to Muceniece, she has known Natalya for a long time, which is why what happened especially upset her.

Before, the actress had already collaborated with the designer – Abramovich was engaged in the repair of her city apartment. At the same time, even at that time, Muceniece had questions about the quality of Natalia’s work. After the alteration of the housing, cabinets were installed under the ceiling in the kitchen, which turned out to be impossible to open due to the doors resting against the lamp. When asked by the owner about this, the designer replied that the cabinets are more of a decorative function. Muceniece noted that she again turned to Abramovich due to lack of time to find a new designer.

Earlier, the singer Zara said that it took more than 10 years to repair her mansion. According to the artist, in the process of arranging housing, her family encountered problems with designers and builders.