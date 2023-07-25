The designation of the territorial senator of Compromís has unleashed a war in the coalition. The party with the largest representation, Més, has imposed the former president of the Cortes, Enric Morera, and ruled out the Iniciativa candidate, Carles Mulet, who has held a position in the Senate since 2015. The election has violated the agreement of the coalition (formed by Més, Iniciativa and Els Verds) for the distribution of positions that, according to Iniciativa, attributes the designation of this to them by the distribution percentages established by the pact.

“It is an extremely serious event, which has never happened in a plural and open coalition, capable of uniting complementary and never exclusive political traditions”, summarized the co-spokesman for Compromís and Iniciativa and recently elected deputy, Alberto Ibáñez Mezquita after the meeting of the executive, held this Tuesday. At the moment, the decision of the Iniciativa members is the refusal to participate in the Compromís bodies such as, for example, the executive that the coalition has also convened this afternoon. “It is not possible to sit at a table with people who are not capable of keeping their word or with those who cannot hold their gaze because they have broken a political agreement”, pointed out Ibáñez, who remarked that “whoever wants to represent the Valencian community should start by representing the whole of the coalition and not just a part”.

“Més has unilaterally decided not to respect the electoral agreement of the autonomous communities and they will appoint Morera to the position. It is the controlled blasting that has been wanted for a long time. It is not a personal matter, it is not respecting an agreement. Més is imposed because there are more deputies, simply, they don’t care about previous agreements”, Mulet commented on social networks upon learning of the decision of the Compromís parliamentary group to register Morera’s candidacy for the position of senator of territorial designation once approved at the meeting of his group, in which Més also has a majority.

Before holding the meeting of the executive, Mulet himself has assured that the election of Morera marks “a before and after” and, in statements to Europa Press, has warned that “many people” from Iniciativa are “in favor of breaking definitively”. Ibáñez has shared this consideration and has assured that not only many people from Iniciativa consider that it is not possible for a party to decide to break the agreements, but they are convinced that the Més bases themselves do not share this way of acting.

In addition to the political consequences, Iniciativa will study the possibility of going to court “since it is an agreement that is binding,” said Mulet, who also made reference to Mónica Oltra, who led both Iniciativa and Compromís, and has indicated that, since it is not here, “the tendency is for them to keep everything, since it seems that we do not miss them at all, so they want to keep the brand and the charges.”

The pact between the three coalition parties after regional elections provides for a distribution of positions that grant 60% for Més, 35% for Iniciativa and 5% for Els Verds and, in addition, establishes a compensation clause for cases in which this distribution cannot be met.