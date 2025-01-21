The US president invokes the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to “eliminate the presence of gangs and criminals who bring devastating crime to American soil
After being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump has announced that he will sign several executive orders, including one to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists.
It is a turn that Trump had been proposing since the election campaign…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#designation #drug #cartels #terrorists #opens #possibility #military #intervention #Mexico
Leave a Reply