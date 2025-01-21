Workers after the violent riots in Culiacán (Sinaloa) between the Mexican army and the cartel

The US president invokes the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to “eliminate the presence of gangs and criminals who bring devastating crime to American soil



01/20/2025



Updated 01/21/2025 at 06:51 a.m.





After being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump has announced that he will sign several executive orders, including one to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists.

It is a turn that Trump had been proposing since the election campaign…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only