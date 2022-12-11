The design project of the new Fiztekh metro station on the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya line, which will open in Moscow next year, has been published Telegram-Channel of the Metropolitan Department of Transportation.

“The rectangular lobby will be surrounded on three sides by columns of an unusual shape – they are made in the form of large cones, expanding upwards and illuminated from the inside,” the department said.

The authors of the project took scientific topics as a basis. The press service noted that next to the station is the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, whose teachers and students will be able to use the new station.

Earlier, Muscovites were shown the project of the new Lianozovo lobby of MCD-1.