A new shadow of conflict looms over Morena’s internal process. The party in Government has agreed that its method of defining the presidential candidacy will be a national survey that will be applied at the end of August to the entire population, regardless of partisan militancy. The survey is not yet designed. What will follow in the coming weeks is that the applicants —colloquially called caps— Reach an agreement on the questions that will make up the questionnaire, the size of the representative sample and the areas where the population will be interviewed. It will not be an easy negotiation. The contenders have demanded from the Morena leadership a set of locks and criteria that initially have the objective of giving reliability to the result, but that have ended up adding to the exercise a complexity that defies all technique. The fate of the former head of Government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum, the former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard, the former Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto López and the licensed senator Ricardo Monreal will be at stake in that survey.

The demands to shield the demoscopic exercise have no other origin than the distrust of some caps towards the leadership of their own party, headed by Mario Delgado, in which they warn of a predisposition to manipulate the exercise to impose a presidential candidate or candidate by way. Senator Monreal and former Foreign Minister Ebrard have shown the greatest misgivings about the process: the first, because he affirms that in 2017, when he was looking for a candidacy for the Government of Mexico City, he was the victim of fraud from the leadership of Morena; the second, because he considers that if the questionnaire has several questions, the population can be confused conveniently. Once the tangle of locks has been approved, the candidates have promised to accept the result —which will be final— and to close ranks with the person who wins the survey, to face the opposition in unity in the 2024 elections.

The National Council of Morena has already established that the survey will be home-based and will have a hybrid format: one part will be a questionnaire, and the other, something similar to an electoral ballot. The questionnaire will be used to evaluate the “attributes” of the applicants, that is, the traits in which the population rates each one positively or negatively. The second element of the survey will be a “detachable stub” in which the person interviewed will mark in a box who of the applicants they prefer as a presidential candidate; then, she will deposit the ballot in a transportable ballot box. This check will have the same page as the questionnaire from which it will be removed, to keep track. The figure of the heel or ticket is novel, and was proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the dinner on June 5 in which he outlined the rules for the succession, sources present at that meeting have confirmed to EL PAÍS. The objective of the president, according to him, he told the assistants —governors, party leaders and the own caps—was to confer certainty on the account of the opinions of the people expressed in those papers.

The ins and outs of the dispute

The Morenista leadership will integrate a negotiating table in which a representative of each will participate. corcholata Although the formal talks between the campaign teams and the leadership have not yet begun, a first discussion will revolve around the value that will be given to each item in the survey. In past years in which Morena has selected her candidacies with this method, she has established nine items that add up to 10 points in total. In these questionnaires, the following questions were asked of the population about each applicant in dispute: if they have a positive opinion of him or her (2 points); if she considers you honest (1 point); if she believes that she respects women’s rights (0.50 points); if she seems close to people (0.25); if he considers that he knows the State in question or the country (0.25); if he believes that he fulfills what he promises (0.25); if she seems like a good candidate (1); if she would vote for him or her (2), and, finally, who of all she prefers as a candidate (2.75). As can be seen, the reagents have differentiated values. In these exercises, the last question —on electoral preference— used to form part of the same questionnaire and was processed together with the rest of the questions.

Morena has agreed that its Survey Commission will design and draft the new questionnaire, and that “sample sizes and other methodological and demoscopic rules” will be final. The four polling houses that will be hired to carry out the “mirror” surveys must adhere to the criteria adopted by the party. Despite the finality of this agreement, the four applicants will try to influence through the negotiation table the questions that will be asked, the attributes that will be evaluated and, above all, the value that each reagent will have. In that negotiating instance, the other two will also have representation. caps in the contest: deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña, from the Labor Party, and senator Manuel Velasco, from the Green Party, both formations allied with Morena.

The campaign teams already have defined demands, according to what this newspaper has been able to learn first-hand among representatives of the caps. Ebrard’s group will propose at the table that the reagent on electoral preference —the one with the removable heel— is worth between 6.5 and 7.5 points. This demand is consistent with the position that the former foreign minister had shown for months, in the sense that the survey had a single question: “Who do you prefer as Morena’s presidential candidate?” Sheinbaum’s team points out that if one item alone is worth more than 50% of the total survey, the rest of the attribute questions would lose their purpose. The Monreal group anticipates its rejection of the sample focusing on the sections where Morena won in the 2018 and 2021 elections; The senator’s representative, who has asked to keep his name confidential until the negotiating table is set up, has accused that the leadership seeks to limit the sampling to friendly areas in order to reduce the possibility of recording the opinion of opposition citizens, even when In theory, the entire population is eligible to answer.

The National Council gave the applicants the opportunity to each propose two polling houses to carry out the parallel surveys, following the questionnaire and methodology approved by the Commission of Surveys. The companies will be raffled, and four will be selected. All the applicants —with the exception of deputy Fernández Noroña, who says he has confidence in the Morenista commission— have already delivered their proposals in a sealed envelope. The envelopes have not been opened, in order to reduce the lobbying and pressures that the companies could be subjected to, according to a source in the leadership.

The logistics of the uprising

When the names of the external pollsters are released, which is expected to happen in August, representatives of each of the selected companies will join the spokespersons’ table for the caps, which from then on will assume the functions of coordinating and monitoring the process. As approved by the National Council, the household survey will be carried out from August 29 to September 3 by teams of up to eight people: a coordinator designated by the leadership, a pollster from the party or one of the companies, and a representative of each applicant.

This design gives an idea of ​​the magnitude of the labor force that will do the field work. If it is considered that in Mexico national surveys are usually carried out on an average representative sample of 1,200 questionnaires, this means that, in the case of Morena’s internal process, around 6,000 surveys will be applied (the amount corresponding to the rise of the party multiplied by the four “mirror” exercises). Thus, a labor force of approximately 48,000 people will be required to form the cells of pollsters that will visit homes. The party alone must commission 6,000 coordinators to supervise each team, made up, in turn, of the same number of pollsters. In turn, each corcholata they must have the same number of observers, which imposes the challenge of forming a solid support structure. It has not been clarified whether these people will be paid for their work during the six days of the uprising, much less where the resources for this purpose will come from.

It has also not been decided whether the survey will be on paper or in digital format. During the leadership of Mario Delgado, the party acquired tablets, with which the party has carried out its previous demoscopic exercises, according to the source consulted. In one format or another, each questionnaire will have a page number, which will correspond to the removable stub or ballot. It is possible that the questionnaire is applied in digital format and that the check is on paper, the source of the leadership has specified. As a control measure, each team of surveyors must draw up, at the beginning and at the end of each day, a record in which they record the number of questionnaires received and the number of those applied.

At the end of the survey stage, on September 3, the Survey Commission will process the questionnaires to generate the consolidated results. In a separate session, the coordination table will open the ballot boxes with the stubs or ballots for their count. A representative from each will participate in the counting process. corcholata and a member of each of the polling companies. In the event that the results of the five surveys are discordant, that is, that they do not agree unanimously on a winner, the result in which at least three surveys coincide will be taken into account. The result of this complex demoscopic exercise will be announced on September 6 to all applicants and to the public.

