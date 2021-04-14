What is supposed to be the shirt that Barcelona will wear during the 2022-23 season has been leaked. At least a provisional design. The specialized site Footy headlines has published the shirt on its website and leaves no one indifferent. To begin with, it is striking that the stripes on the shirt are very thin and that a contrast of up to three different colors is used. Red, navy blue and light blue. The shirt would not have a polo collar. It would be closed circularly, like the one they have this season, but in this case it would be blue. The design of those thin stripes would also remain on the sleeves.

The site explains that the design would be inspired by others that the team has worn in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Nike logo would be stamped in a gold tone. Footy headlines He explains that it is a design that he has elaborated on the details that have been leaked to him of how the shirt will be, in no case is it the final one. The site explains that it is still unknown what the sleeve cuffs will be like and any other details that may be worn on the neck.