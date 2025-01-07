Rally Dakar
The FIA disqualifies the ‘Matador’ due to the damage to his Ford Raptor after the rollover suffered on Sunday
Nani Roma, Cristina Gutiérrez and Laia Sanz join the Spanish selection in these first stages of the Saudi raid
Carlos Sainz will not be able to raise his fifth Tuareg. At least in this edition of the Dakar, rigorous with the Spanish and cruel especially with the ‘Matador’, whom he left out of play in the first complicated stage of the Saudi rally. The Madrid native suffered the rigors of a stage…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#desert #turns #Carlos #Sainz
Leave a Reply