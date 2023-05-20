This case stopped us a lot when it was presented to us, as its details are very strange.

Family disputes raged and escalated between two spouses, and the rift reached the point of insulting and beating the wife, but this remained normal until she left her home on vacation, leaving her husband alone.

One day, her curiosity overpowered her to follow what was happening in the marital home through the surveillance cameras that were installed in her bedroom to follow her daughter. They quickly confronted him about the desecration of their home.

The husband’s reaction was violent, as he assaulted her by beating and cursing, so she realized that this was the end of their relationship together, and she carried her evidence to court with the testimony of witnesses who confirmed that she was subjected to systematic violence by her husband!

Confronted by the court with video clips of his friend in his bedroom, he justified that by the fact that the latter came to his house with his wife from their two countries, and asked to spend a night because his hotel reservation would start the next day, so he left them the bedroom, so that they could be at their convenience.

In this regard, we stopped at an important matter, whether the court’s position on the incident differs, if the woman who was accompanied by the husband’s friend was actually his wife, or a stranger to him, especially since the incident in itself is not common or is not frequently repeated in personal status cases related to divorce. Harm?

The answer was clear and detailed in the merits of the ruling, as the court concluded that regardless of the husband’s failure to provide conclusive evidence that the woman is the friend’s wife, and assuming the validity of his unproven narration, it considers that simply allowing a stranger to use the marital home for these practices is inconsistent with Sharia and the law .

The court clearly said that Islamic legislation did not leave the marital dwelling to the winds of passion and subjective moods, but rather legislated clear controls and limits, and then it considered that this behavior caused harm to the wife, in addition to her being subjected to beatings and insults, and it ruled to divorce her and grant her her full rights.

Some people sometimes act recklessly with regard to the marital home, especially in the absence of the housewife and its owner who enjoys all rights, to protect it from any desecration, whether by the husband or any foreign party or even a relative. From this sentence, which was formulated in firm wonderful terms.

Family cases may not be as complex as civil lawsuits, especially those related to commercial or financial disputes, but they undoubtedly remain one of the costly human and moral disputes.

As jurists, we sometimes stand unable to understand the secret of the terrible transformation from love, friendship, and intimacy to bitterness in rivalry and enmity.. May God guide everyone.

Arbitrator and legal advisor