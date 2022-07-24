Going down the Segura River is becoming one of the most demanded activities in the Region in terms of inland ecotourism. From spring until well into autumn, adventure is guaranteed with the practice of ‘rafting’, a sport that is available to anyone on board the appropriate boats.

Juan Marín is the manager of Avennatura, a company from Cieza that has been making descents in ‘zodiac’ without motor for years on the route that goes from the pier of La Era, in Cieza, to the neighboring town of Abarán. “It is an activity of low difficulty that is available to everyone and that runs along a very beautiful route for about two hours,” highlights Marín, who does not hesitate to point out that “it is enough time not to get too tired, to enjoy with the environment and to stay with honey on the lips, leaving the door open to repeat it».

There are two possible ways to practice this sport: rafting and kayaking. The latter can be done individually or in pairs. There are two possible ways to practice this sport: rafting and kayaking. The latter can be done individually or in pairs.

Those who decide to embark and make this trip will find a totally Amazonian Segura, with cane fields and enclaves where it is still possible to observe the so-called riparian forest. It happens above all in El Menjú, an old recreational space where the ruins of the old light factory created in the second half of the 19th century to supply electricity to the surrounding towns are still preserved.

There, the sailors discharge adrenaline in the small jump to later end up in a totally wild place full of life. In the Menjú, and despite the successive fires that have hit it in recent years and with the total indifference of the public administrations, hundreds of animal and plant species are counted.

With views of the neighboring town of Abarán, adventurers can delight in other no less outstanding enclaves. In the area of ​​Hoya de Don García is the Noria de Candelón, the second in importance after the one that you can see later in the area of ​​Las Norias. There, the recently restored Noria Grande de Abarán, the largest in all of Europe, shines.

This intrepid journey is coming to an end in the area of ​​El Jarral. Converted into one of the most crowded river beaches in the Region, in El Jarral a journey ends with a three-meter jump in the dam that diverts the waters to the Nicolás power plant, still in use.