Although the campaigns to define the relegation are a cumulative two and a half years to date, the last six months are the most tense in the Colombian League.

Atlético Huila and Unión Magdalena begin the second tournament of 2023 in the red zone, but with several teams waiting in that table, including two historic ones: a champion of America, Once Caldas, and one of the so-called ‘greats’, Deportivo Cali.

The 2023-II League begins this Friday with the match between Envigado and Bucaramanga (4 pm), the duel of the night, at 7:30 pm, already generates enormous expectations: the last two in the table of averages face each other in Neiva, Huila and Unión, both, with the obligation to add to get away from that area. The two games will be seen by the two Win Sports signals.

The expectation with the opitas is enormous: with new owners, from the same group as the surprising Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle, the romp in the payroll was total, although the coaching staff headed by the Argentine Néstor Craviotto was preserved.

However, the ballast of the first semester has them in trouble: they were last, with just 18 points in 20 games. He has to make a campaign of 30 points in the semester to reach, for example, the average that Cali has today.

Even more difficult is the situation of the Union: with the same 30 points that Huila is asked to save itself, it would barely be enough for an average of 1.11, with which, today, it would not avoid relegation. It depends on other results and what Once Caldas, Alianza Petrolera, Jaguares and Cali do to see if they can be saved.

The change in the Unión roster was minimal, although it recovered two players who were abroad, Ruyery Blanco and Roberto Hinojosa, and bet on another coach, Harold Rivera, who promoted them in 2019.

Despite its great campaign in the first semester, in which it was one game away from being a finalist, Alianza Petrolera returns to its relegation troubles: it has the same average as Once Caldas, which is in 18th place. Hubert Bodhert to Santa Fe (he was replaced by César Torres) and various starters, such as goalkeeper José Luis Chunga.

The mess of Deportivo Cali

The one that continues in the midst of the chaos is Deportivo Cali, despite the cushion of points that they managed to achieve in the auction of last season with Jorge Luis Pinto. DT resigned ten days after his debut in the League, annoyed by the arrival of a player with a bad disciplinary record without his authorization, Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval, who was fired from Junior. Until now he has no technician. And the problem is that by 2024 the outlook is very serious: today it would start with the worst average.

