With only four games left (five in the case of Magdalena Union, that has a postponed match against Millonarios, the issue of permanence is beginning to be defined. The results of matchday 16 of the League have already practically left two teams out of the problem.

Unión benefited the most from the day: it was the only one of the relegation candidates that won on this date, 2-1 against Atlético Nacional. And the other results helped him: Jaguares lost against Tolima and Envigado, against Pereira, both at home.

Atlético Huila also fell, which was defeated 2-0 by Medellín. The Opitas are not yet mathematically relegated, but the fall at the Atanasio Girardot stadium was, practically, the death knell for their aspirations to stay in the A.

The accounts of Huila and Unión Magdalena to save themselves

To surpass the average that Jaguares has today (1.12), Huila has to get 10 points out of a possible 12. And their calendar is very complicated. They have two games left at home, against Envigado (direct duel for relegation, on the next date) and Santa Fe. And as a visitor, they will play against América and Junior.

Unión Magdalena would also have to make at least ten points, out of a possible 15, to surpass the current Jaguares average. Nor does it have an easy route: three away games, of which two are in high-altitude cities: Pasto and Bogotá, against Millonarios. They must also face Tolima in Ibagué. At home, they will host Bucaramanga and Medellín.

Jaguares forgot to win: they did not do so in the last 11 days. His campaign finish is calamitous. They have a direct duel for relegation on the next date, against Once Caldas, which is still in trouble after losing against Boyacá Chicó this Sunday (2-1). Then they will play against Pasto in Montería, visit Cali in Palmaseca and close at home against the leader, Águilas Doradas.

Envigado, which has only won one game in the last 21, has Huila and Águilas Doradas as a visitor and Cali and Pasto at the Polideporitvo Sur. And Once Caldas is not yet saved, especially after losing against Chicó. It also has a very tough schedule. Jaguares and América in Manizales and Junior and Santa Fe as visitors.

Deportivo Cali and Boyacá Chicó are already mathematically saved for this year. The crosses between the teams that are below in the table already make them unattainable. In the case of the first, they must continue adding points for the accumulated 2024, in which they will start very low in the table.

This is how the relegation table for 2024 would start today. Huila and Unión, who would not be in A next year, appear in this table as a reference in case they manage to save themselves.

