Berlin (Reuters)

The German football club Schalke announced that two of its team’s players have entered health isolation, after they were confirmed to be infected with the new Corona virus, but confirmed that their postponed match against Hertha Berlin, scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, will be held on the specified date without any change.

The match was postponed last April after the imposition of a two-week health isolation on the Hertha Berlin team, after several cases of the highly contagious virus appeared in its ranks.

“At the moment there is nothing to prevent the match against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday,” Schalke said.

Hertha Berlin is ranked 14th among the 18-team German League with 31 points, ahead of Armenia Bielefeld, 16th-placed, who is in a playoff round to survive the relegation, while Schalke’s relegation to the second division was confirmed earlier.