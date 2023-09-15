Violent floods struck the coastal city, killing and missing thousands, in a disaster that the United Nations said could have been avoided.

According to the American newspaper, decades of corruption were behind the Derna tragedy, as two dams whose mission was to protect the city from heavy rains collapsed, leading to torrents that swept away the homes and those inside them.

The two dams were built in the 1970s during the regime of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi, with the help of engineers from the former Yugoslavia. The Wall Street Journal quoted Libyan officials as saying that they had not undergone maintenance work for more than 20 years.

One of the two dams is located in the hills overlooking the city, while the other is just steps away from the homes built on the outskirts of Derna, which were the first to be swept away by the floods.

Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger of floods, and an academic study conducted at Libya’s Omar Mukhtar University in 2022 concluded that the dams in the area known as the Wadi Derna Basin are extremely vulnerable to the risk of floods, and need maintenance that they have not undergone since 2002.

Experts explained that dams “deteriorate over time and lose their ability to retain water, due to storms and other natural factors.”

Two days before the Derna disaster, the Raya Space Science Foundation, a Libyan non-governmental organization, warned of “the potential danger as a result of filling the Wadi Derna Dam, and the risk of collapse due to waterlogging of the soil.”

corruption

On the other hand, the newspaper added that about $1.3 million allocated for the maintenance of the two dams “evaporated,” according to a report issued in 2021 by the Libyan Government Accountability Office.

On Thursday, the Libyan Public Prosecutor arrived in Derna to conduct a criminal investigation aimed at holding those responsible accountable for not taking steps to avoid the collapse of the two dams.

Negligence in maintaining the two dams reflects the dangers of the division and conflict taking place in Libya, as the country has experienced little stability since the 2011 protests that toppled the Gaddafi regime.

Over the past years, two authorities have been competing for power in Libya, one in the east and the other in the west, amid the failure of internal and external efforts to unify the state.

“None of the governments in Libya were formed to govern,” said Tarek Al-Megerisi, a political fellow at the London-based European Council on Foreign Relations. “They were formed only to take as much power as possible while competing for it.”

Al-Megrisi added to the Wall Street Journal: “It has been 12 years since the fall of Gaddafi’s regime. We have had plenty of time to avoid becoming a failed state.”

Derna was at the heart of violence for years, and ISIS militants took it as a headquarters until the Libyan National Army launched a campaign in 2018 to expel the extremist organization from it.

According to the newspaper, $335 million was allocated from the state budget in 2021 for the reconstruction of Derna and Benghazi, but this money became the subject of a political dispute and did not go to its specific purpose.