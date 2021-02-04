Constant dryness leads to diseases such as eczema or atopic dermatitis. Dermatologist Ekaterina Vertieva listed these ailments in an interview with Channel Five.

“They can cause really serious problems for patients, as they are accompanied by rashes on the body, intense itching,” the doctor explained, adding that such problems can lead to insomnia, neuroses and depression.

Vertieva noted that people with a tendency to dry skin should use special medical cosmetics every day after a shower or two to three times a week, based on the level of comfort. At the same time, it is necessary to distinguish between dry and dehydrated skin – the water supply can be replenished.

The above measures, the doctor noted, contribute to an easier course of skin diseases, and also reduce the risk of their exacerbation in autumn and winter. Moreover, if it is not possible to stop dermatological diseases, you should contact a dermatologist, advised Vertieva.

