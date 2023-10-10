Spice – Disqualification and fine. The derby with Pisa costs Spezia Calcio dearly. The sports judge did not limit himself to ratifying the disqualification for Ekdal, who was sent off, but also sanctioned the via Melara club with a 10,000 euro fine.

Among the six players sent off on the ninth day of Serie B, Albin Ekdal received the harshest punishment. A blocked kick to an opponent cost the Swedish midfielder a three-match suspension.

And that’s not all. In addition to having to give up the experience of the former Juventus player, Spezia will also have to pay a fine of 10,000 euros. The reason is explained in the sports judge’s statement: “for having his supporters hit a player from the opposing team in the head with a medium-sized object, without harmful consequences”.