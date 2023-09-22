Two hundred thousand new followers after the victory in Saturday’s derby, with Thuram “very popular”. The growth of the fan base in 2022-23 is impressive: 64 million total followers at the end of last season, 10 million more than in 2021-22

Andrea Ramazzotti

The week of the Milan derby further ignited the enthusiasm of Inter fans on the Internet and the resounding 5-1 win over Milan did… the rest. The growth of Nerazzurri social media continues and the trend has been super positive for some time now. Compared to the week before the derby, for example, +71% engagement and +200,000 new followers after the victory against the Devil. Important numbers.

THURAM HIGHLY CLICKED — Among the great protagonists on social media, the new arrival Marcus Thuram, scorer of the 2-0 goal against Pioli’s team: the contents dedicated to the French striker represent almost a quarter of the total engagement and his post-match celebration was the most viewed video on social media during the week. See also Giovanni Moreno scored the first goal with Nacional in the season

MARKET… WITH PARAMOUNT+ — Inter inaugurated the 2023-24 championship with a campaign dedicated to the transfer market in collaboration with Paramount+, the Nerazzurri’s shirt sponsor. The 12 new acquisitions were presented through posters and trailers inspired by the world of cinema and entertainment. A new way of describing the transfer market which allowed fans to get to know the players who arrived during the summer transfer campaign in an “engaging” way: 200 million impressions and over 81 million video views, with a +41% average time spent on video of the transfer market compared to other content.

BOOM CHAMPIONS — If the victory in the derby and the transfer purchases made the Nerazzurri’s social media numbers soar, it is undeniable that the ride that culminated with the Champions League final lost in Istanbul gave an even greater boost. The digital community, made up of 24 channels, has reached 64 million fans (+10 million compared to the 2021-22 season): TikTok is the channel that has stood out the most, with a growth of the fan base of +102% compared to last year. However, the fan bases of Twitch (+125%) and WeChat (+58%) also grew significantly. Last season was full of matches and exciting moments for the Nerazzurri fans who were “engaged” on social media thanks : over 55,000 pieces of content generated over 280 million engagements. The great focus of the contents was the story through videos: 1.5 billion views generated (+165% compared to the previous season) and a record growth of 593% in video views on the club’s social channels. See also The eleven combined with the best players of Date 3 of the UEFA Champions League