Sevilla and Celta met yesterday at Sánchez-Pizjuán on the 22nd matchday of the championship. The guests were ahead 0-2 thanks to goals from Cervi and Santi Mina. A fan wearing the shirt of the rivals of Deportivo La Coruna celebrated in the stands …
Another league draw for Sevilla, which risks moving further away from the top. Celta Vigo surprised Sevilla in the first half and Coudet’s team went on the break at 0-2 thanks to goals from Cervi and Santi Mina. Then, with a reaction in just three minutes, Sevilla brought the draw back to the scoreboard. First it was Papu Gómez who scored the first goal from his left in the upper corner and then Óliver Torres took advantage of a cross into the area. However, the most surreal part of the match did not come from the pitch, but from the stands.
When the Vigo team scored the second thanks to the Moaña striker, a fan wearing the Deportivo de La Coruña shirt celebrated the 0-2 with enthusiasm. The fan hugged another person nearby who was wearing the Celta kit, something unusual. The “Movistar” cameras captured this moment, which started to go viral on social networks. Both Dépor and Celta are known to maintain a historic sporting rivalry in Galicia, which is why the scene is considered surreal.
