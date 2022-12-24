The derby of the heart. The match between Savino Del Bene Scandicci and Il Bisonte Firenze, scheduled for Monday at Palazzo Wanny, has its own precise definition. No, the skills that the players will have to put on the pitch have nothing to do with it, just as hypothetical demonstrations of solidarity have nothing to do with it. We use the word “heart” to talk about the challenge within the challenge that we will see in Santo Stefano, the one that will take place between Britt Herbots, spearhead of the Bisonte, and Andrea Panzeri, member of the technical staff of Savino Del Bene. A couple now tested in life. The two live together in Florence and have already bought, always together, ça va sans dire, an apartment in Riccione for the holidays and are already looking forward to a summer of celebrations on the Romagna Riviera. «We’ve been talking about this derby since the beginning of the year – explains Herbots, star of the Belgian national team and one of the best goalscorers at the last World Cup – because it’s very popular in these parts, but we’ve only been doing it since yesterday evening. At the beginning of the season we joked about it a few times, but seriously we’ve only been doing it for a few hours.”

Wager

—

But the bet has already started: «The loser pays for the pizza» underlines Panzeri. Britt picks up and raises: «Anything but pizza, since they always say they’re stronger, if we win they’ll have to do something more important to me». No one is going to give us an inch, not even for the good of the partner. «Obviously I hope that Scandicci wins – continues Panzeri – it could negatively affect the standings. On the field you always go down to win. I already know that Britt can hurt us, but if he wins I could only give her a five (laughs ed) ». «The more people there are, the better it is for me – continues the Bisonte spiker -. Against Holland at the World Cup, I played an extraordinary game with the arena packed full and with all the support for the oranges. I want to win, not so much because we’re playing the derby, but because I’d be pissed off not participating in the Coppa Italia (Il Bisonte is ninth in the standings and only the top eight go to the Cup at the end of the day on the 26th, ed)». Projects that are too futuristic it is still good not to do them but «my dream is to work together with her – the words are from Savino’s Sparring Partner – as happened the first year we were together in Novara». It is right there, in Piedmont, that the two first met and dated later. However, Lavarini didn’t look favorably on the fact that there was a couple within the team and so the club decided to move Panzeri to be a youth coach. The rest is history, like meeting up together in Florence, even if on diametrically opposite shores. Who will have to pay?