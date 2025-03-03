In football, when there is no controversy, it is sought. Or imagine. It is one of the indispensable condiments that have allowed cooking the enormous popularity of this sport since its inception. If in addition, as happened 66 years ago, ingredients as tasty as … Patriotism, neighborhood rivalry and money, the stew comes out spicy and smokes. Without the powerful current technological speakers, the first European Madrid derby in history ran rivers of ink and was the soil in social and family meetings of the spring of 1959.

The young European Cup lived its fourth edition, played on horseback between the years 1958 and 1959. conceived as an international event, only the league champions of each country played. There was an exception: the one who won the continental tournament had the right to defend the title. If, as was the case of Real Madrid, he had also won in the domestic championship, the second classified obtained extra ticket for the new European competition.

Thus, the Atlético de Madridrunner-up of League 1957-58, premiered in the European Cup sweeping the Irish FC FC (8-0 in the first leg and 1-5 in Dublin) in the preliminary round. In eighths, he won 2-1 to Sofia’s CSK in Madrid, but lost 1-0 in Bulgaria. There was no double value of goals away from home, extension or penalty shootout. There was a tiebreaker party in Geneva with a mattress triumph (3-1). In quarterfinals, the rojiblanco club eliminated the German Schalke 04 (3-0 in Madrid and 1-1 in Gelsenkironn).

For its part, the real Madridexempt in the preliminary round given his status as champion-he had won all editions (3) of the European Cup disputed-, eliminated in the round of turn to the Turkish besiktas (2-0 in the first leg and 1-1 in Istanbul). In rooms, he calmed the Wiener SC (0-0 in Austria and 7-1 in the Vuelta). In addition to Spanish clubs, the Swiss Young Boys and French Reims Stade were classified for semifinals.

On March 4, the raffle matched the two Madrid teams. And on April 23, at 8:30 p.m., the Santiago Bernabéu stadium welcomed “the first episode of the most sensational semifinal of the European Cup in the four editions that the great international tournament already has – read in ABC. Real Madrid, three times European champion, receives Atlético Madrid, which is the team that has made the most notable feats in the current competition ».

The expectation was huge and, of course, there was full: “Real Madrid partners need, in addition to the card and current receipt, a special entry of 10 pesetas (6 euro cents) … All the localities for this party are exhausted, the people who lack them are recommended to refrain from going to the stadium, in avoidance of unnecessary agglomerations and inconveniences.”

Real Madrid won 2-1 after tracing some of Chuzo from 40 meters. Rial and Puskas, of penalty – his first goal with the whites in Europe – were responsible for turning the scoreboard. Vavá, in the end, failed a maximum penalty that could have balanced the meeting. The chronicle of the party published in ABC, curiosities of the newspaper library, criticizes the racane approach of the Atletico coach, the Slovak (then Czechoslovak) Ferdinand Daucik.

“The currency has remained in the air and will have to fall.” Cruz? – On the grass of the Metropolitan. He did not go the tie, but perhaps the Atlético Madrid does not find an occasion as propitious as the one he had yesterday … but Daucik did not dare to risk anything … Besides, as if the eleven rojiblanco did not notice his physical superiority, Daucik’s men showed signs of feeling satisfied with the result, minimally adverse. Thanks to this, and not without trouble, the champion was able to get out of the victorious field ».

A couple of weeks later, May 7, in a Metropolitan Stadium to which they had to put supplementary bleachers to accommodate more spectators, Atlético won 1-0 with a bit of collar. When the duel was heading towards the end, Kopa sent a shot to the post: «… Madrid, from the initial beep, had renounced a victory, according to the lone fears were identical, as well as the failure of offensive systems … ».

The last paragraph of the ABC chronicle suggests what was a rumor in the town of Madrid: «The public encouraged his during the party. But at the end he loudly expressed his protest. And it is that two teams that aspire to the European Cup can expect more, much more, than one and the other did yesterday on the grass of the Metropolitan ».

Cordiality ‘suspicious’

And that the fans had not yet seen the cover of the ‘Black and White’ (BN) specimen – ABC weekend suction – that would be published two days later. The popular gossip cast on a mistress between the two Madrid teams to reach a third tie -breaker, very economically sweet.

And, in effect, there was third game … after Santiago Bernabéu and Javier Barroso, presidents of Real Madrid and Atlético respectively, possess for the photo of ‘BN’ giving a handshake in a sports and cordial attitude.

The context of the confabulation is described in the text of the interior pages of that magazine: «Despite the handshake, there was no agreement: the minimum triumph achieved by Atlétic The coffers of both a pingüe third encounter … that possible, assumption, third encounter, guessed by the usual ready, did not go from being more than a product of fantasy and bad faith. We are in a hurry to point out these extremes, because perhaps some poorly thought could attribute to the handshake among the presidents an intention to indirectly and overwhelmed what the ‘generally very well aware’, they knew in advance. The most remote possibility of the alleged agreement does not fit in our head ».

On May 13, the Romareda Stadium in Zaragoza welcomed the definitive clash. Thousands of Madrid traveled to the Aragonese capital. The first European elimination of Real Madrid or the first classification of Atlético to opt for the title was at stake.

The first part was matched, with the Atlético strong physically and with Madrid stalking the rival area based on combinations. These served to get ahead by Di Stéfano, which a necklace responded two minutes later, on the 18th. On the edge of Puskas rest signed 2-1. It would be definitive.

And in the second act Atlético suffered a tremendous physical downturn. He couldn’t even take advantage of Lesmes injury. Then, there were no changes and the whites played for many minutes with a lame man. From there the legend of tea was born that gave the Athletic players drink during the intermediate and that weakened them. “Very very rare things were invented,” he would comment years later the rojiblanco Rivilla. People have a great time, especially forofos. When your team does not win they say things about those.

There were more anecdotes around that first Madrid derby in Europe. The first, a current of opinion contrary to the “fratricidal” duels between two teams from the same country in an international tournament under the peculiar premise that when any national club faced a foreigner to “all Spaniards” joined the desire to win “our” representative. The second, the light cut that interrupted the live broadcast carried out by Spanish Television. The fault was solved at rest.

On June 3, Real Madrid was proclaimed tetracampeón from Europe by beating the Stade of Reims (2-0) in the final played in Stuttgart (Germany).