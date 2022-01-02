The Tenerife the year of your Centenary with holding a derby against Las Palmas of what everything has been talked about, less football (Follow the game live on AS.com). Among the positives for COVID-19 in both teams and the controversy over the Heliodoro capacity, the previous week has passed surrounded by extra sport speeches and a long wait to know how many fans could attend the stadium.

With the pandemic situation so overwhelmed, within the Tenerife team they did not expect such a start for such an important year. Still, and despite setbacks, the duel will be attractive and has generated enormous expectations. The Blue and Whites arrive well placed and very close to the direct ascent, while the Yellows do so outside the playoff zone, place that they occupied much of the first round.

Both Ramis like mel have numerous casualties, so hitting an eleven will not be easy. On the local side, for example, Muñoz and Larrea are injured, Mollejo and Ethyan, suspended and Moore and Rubén Díez, confined. Anyway, those who play are guaranteed because if this Tenerife has been characterized by something, it is that starters and substitutes are at the same level.

Maybe the main question will be to know how is Elady Zorrilla, one of the regulars of the team and that drags some ankle discomfort. If he does not arrive, it will generate a headache for the Tarragona coach, but the forecasts are optimistic. Álex Bermejo, already recovered, opposes to return to eleven.

In the cast from Gran Canaria, the panorama is quite most bleak. It is presented in Tenerife very diminished by the casualties, the injured Lemos and Rafa Mujica, were joined around Christmas by Loiodice, Mfulu, Maikel Mesa, Valles, Clau Mendes and Peñaranda for testing positive in PCR tests. With all that, and because of the health situation, even the yellow technician indicated it cannot even be ruled out new positives last minute that further blur an alignment of circumstances. That is why the Madrilenian and his pupils have worked in alternative scenarios throughout the week that give certain certainty to these moments of unforeseen events.

Mainly the position of midfielder is concerned, a short demarcation of natural troops since only Fabio and an almost unpublished Veiga are available. From good or bad performance in that part of the field, the options of the UD to bring something positive to Gran Canaria can pass because “It is the position that makes us have the security of releasing footballers forward knowing that we are protected”, as Mel himself has previously commented. An important victory so as not to lose rope with those above and in an unfavorable scenario, it does not win at the Heliodoro since it is paid in euros.