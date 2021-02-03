To print

Big day in Orriols, with a historical perspective for Levante or Villarreal. Derby of illusion and above all of opportunity. It is the fifth time that Levante has made it into the Cup quarterfinals in its 111 years. Only once did he go further in a KO tournament, in the ‘Free Spain Cup’ of 1937, which was played in the Republican zone during the Civil War. That Cup was won, although the RFEF continues to deny the official status of the title. Villarreal, a club that looks forward to its day of playing metal – hence the recruitment of Emery – only reached the semifinals once (follow the game live on As.com).

Villarreal has the favorite poster for budget and international quota. So far the list of reasons. For sensations, the Levante arrives in a rush mode. They still haven’t lost in their stadium since they tuned it and Paco López comes from planting another pike in Flanders for Real Madrid. Los granotas has surpassed the drop in Campaign being a team in capital letters and their forwards drop the goals (Roger, 9; Morales, 9; Sergio León, 6). For Paco López the Cup has served to keep everyone plugged in and precisely his dilemma is to decide who is now left out of the party. A priori he will bet on those who have brought him here in the Cup. Los Cárdenas, Coke, Toño, Rocina or Dani Gómez.

By illusion, Villarreal is not far behind. If Fernando Roig revolutionized the team as he did in the summer, it was precisely to go further than ever in everything. Emery’s problem is that on his first ‘D-Day’ as yellow he arrives with his limping team. Yeremi, Foyth and Gerard are among cottons; Alcacer just out of the infirmary and Chukwueze and Capoué inside her. But this Villarreal is competitive (only two defeats in 31 games) and has a template for the hard and the mature.

88% of goals from Spaniards

The goal in Levante and Villarreal speaks Spanish. 88% of the goals scored between the two Valencian teams have had as their author a footballer likely to be called up by Luis Enrique (84 of 95). Levante adds 40 goals between the League and the Cup and 35 (87.5%) have a Spanish player as their author; Villarreal has scored 55 goals (including Europa League) and 46, by Spaniards (84%).