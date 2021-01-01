Alert for the Sevillian derby, whose celebration is even in danger at this time. Betis postponed the training that it had planned in the morning until the afternoon of Friday of New Year due to the appearance of possible new cases of coronavirus whose number, if it is confirmed higher than three (outbreak), it would possibly lead to the suspension of the match of maximum rivalry against Sevilla to be played on Saturday at the Benito Villamarín.

As ABC advances, The club repeated the tests to make sure, but there is a lot of concern because it already lost Alex Moreno last Monday for this reason. The left-handed winger is confined to his home until he tests negative. Pellegrini already had to postpone that day’s session and travel to Valencia to face Levante the next day. It was confirmed then that there were no more positives … who could have faced now.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 1, 2021

At Betis there are already several players who have tested positive for Covid during this pandemic. In May, Joel Robles was the first and both Juanmi and Pedraza, that is no longer found in the entity, they also presented antibodies. The cases were later confirmed of Loren Morón and Mandi, and footballers like Carvalho and Fekir, who did not want to confirm it, they were also removed from the squad for a few weeks at the beginning of this season.