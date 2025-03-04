Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid seek from Tuesday a place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. A very equal priori tie that, resorting to the topic, will decide for details. Because both teams know perfectly … And they are aware of the virtues and weaknesses of the rival, good proof of this the two previous clashes this season bound. Thus part of the European derby from statistics.

Goals

In the scoring chapter, Madrid’s advantage over Atlético is considerable. The white team has added, among all competitions, a total of 105 goals, while the rojiblancos accumulate 88 goals. Attending only to the Champions, the difference is reduced. With two more games played more due to the qualifier prior to the eighths, the meringues have registered 26 goals, for the 20 of the mats.

Stars

In this type of matches, all eyes go to the great stars present in the two teams. There are little discussion about the numbers one of them: Mbappé and Julián Álvarez, two world champions face to face. Both starred in a dubitative start, especially French, but they have traced the flight to become the leaders that their hobbies expect from them. In the face to face, it is the Madridista who accumulates better numbers, 28 goals add the Gallic against the 21 of the Argentine. In Europe, there are 7 for Mbappé in front of Julian’s 6, while in the Madrid derbies both have already managed to pierce the rival goal, once each, in their first season in the capital.

Substitutes

One of the great divergences between Madrid and Atlético, often used as a throwing weapon against Ancelotti and argument to praise Simeone’s work. The excellent payroll of white soccer players in the starting eleven is usually not accompanied by a breath of fresh air on the bench, vice versa that in Atlético, where there are many triumphs built from the band. White substitutes accumulate eight goals and eight assists, while the rojiblancos presume to have 28 goals and 20 goal passes. The little prominence of players such as Arda Güler or Endrick contrasts with the great importance of agitators such as Sorloth and Correa.

Defense

As important as the offensive facet, or more, is the defensive work to prevent the virtues of the rival arsenal from coming to light. In this section, it is the Atlético who has been most reliable, supported by the good level of its centrals, while the Madrid rear has been weighed down by its sensitive casualties. The white team has conceded 49 goals, 15 of them in Champions, and the rojiblancos have received 33 goals, 12 in Europe. In the number of matches that have managed to leave their goal to zero, 15 white and 18 rojiblancas, the advantage is reduced.

Goal

The star duel between strikers, attacks and defenses will also have its extension in the goal, where the occasions are countless in which Courtois and Oblak have left magnificent performances to save their own. The level of the Belgian has been out of any doubt for a long time, while this season the Slovenian has returned to his best version. The Madrid goal has registered 78 stops, 35 of them in Champions, for 86 of the Rojiblanco, 24 European. As for unbeatized matches, Oblak also stands out on Courtois, with 13 zero goal against 11.

Minutes

At this season, the physical preparation and the distribution of efforts to reach the decisive section of the campaign is key. That they tell Valverde, a fundamental soccer player in the Ancelotti plans that arrives between pins after accumulating 3,479 minutes on the grass, the most used player of the two templates. Above the three thousand barrier the Uruguayan is accompanied by Mbappé, Rúdiger and Courtois, followed closely by Tchouaméni, Vinicius and Bellingham. On the contrary that in Atlético, where the only one that exceeds 2,888 minutes players is Oblak with 2,970. As for matches, Madrid has played four more, exempt from two copes but present in both supercopas, the intercontinental and the Champions playoff.

Removed

This year, the team of the comeback in the capital is Atlético. Simeone’s are demonstrating a great capacity to get up from their bad starts to turn the scoreboard. Up to eight times the rojiblanco team has taken the victory in meetings that began losing, some after heroic resistance exercises such as PSG, Barcelona and Leverkusen (with one less), while Madrid has achieved it four times, including the two goals raised against Dortmund or the comeback in inferiority in Mestalla.

The board

Neither of the two teams stands out for their maximum benefit of slate plays, but it is Madrid who has best shown in this facet at the offensive level. Whites have scored eight goals in weed ball shares, while the rojiblancos have managed to do it four times. At the defensive level, the records are identical, since both sets have granted their rivals four goals in this type of play.

Discipline

In the disciplinary chapter, although it is true that the two teams enjoy similar statistics, Atlético leads both on yellow and expulsions. The rojiblancos have seen 86 warnings and 6 reds, one of them due to a double yellow. Madrid, meanwhile, has received 82 yellow and 4 expulsions, also one of them for double warning.