Rino dominates in the first half, Roberto responds in the second half. In Marseille, the match between Gattuso’s OM and De Zerbi’s Brighton ends 2-2, with the Seagulls initially going down by two goals and then recovering in the second half. In the matches at 6.45 pm, Olympiacos (2-2 at home to Backa Topola) and Ajax (1-1 against Aek Athens) also drew, while West Ham gained another 3 points against Freiburg. Aris Limassol, Betis Sevilla and Sturm Graz also achieved success, playing against Rangers, Sparta Prague and Rakow respectively.

OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE-BRIGHTON 2-2 — An all-Italian challenge takes place in Marseille between Gattuso’s OM and De Zerbi’s Brighton. Rino has just arrived in Ligue 1, Roberto is fresh from the 6-1 defeat against Aston Villa. The first half was almost one-sided, with the French going into half-time with a 2-0 lead. Full-back Clauss was a thorn in the side of the Seagulls, who conceded two almost identical goals between the 19th and 20th minutes. Marseille breaks through on the right and persists with crosses in tow and thus scores first with Mbemba and then with Veretout. Brighton struggled especially in the defensive phase, but were also unlucky: Pau Lopez performed two miracles on Ansu Fati and Wellbeck, keeping a clean sheet until the 45th minute. The English changed their face in the second half, so much so that in the 54th minute they already closed the gap: Mitoma came up with a good play, entered the area from the left and then crossed into the middle. Welbeck makes a pass, Gross kicks and scores the 2-1. Brighton picks up the pace, OM closes in, Pau Lopez saves from Mitoma, but he can’t do anything at the 2-2 draw: in the 87th minute, in fact, Clauss ruins the excellent performance by stomping Lamptey in the area. The referee awards a penalty to Brighton, which Joao Pedro converts, for the final 2-2. See also The starting lineup of Monterrey vs Mazatlán in J3 of the Apertura 2023

AEK ATHENS-AJAX 1-1 — The Dutch – who fielded Sutalo and Tahirovic from the 1st minute, who grew up with Atalanta and Roma respectively – have not started the season in the best way, considering that in their first five league outings they have collected just 5 points. Even in Greece, against Nordin Amrabat’s AEK, the start was not positive: the hosts played the game, but they failed to score and in the 27th minute they paid dearly for Pineda’s naivety. In the 27th minute the midfielder trips Bergwjin in the area, giving Ajax their first real chance of the match. Bergwjin appears on the spot, aiming for the corner and making it 1-0. AEK were not discouraged and insisted on the equalizer, which came in the 74th minute thanks to the charisma of the more experienced players: the 36-year-old Amrabat crossed into the middle for the 34-year-old Vida, who headed past Gorter to make it 1-1.

FREIBURG-WEST HAM 1-2 — Seventh place in the Premier League and top of group A (with full points) in the Europa League: West Ham excelled with another excellent performance, taking the lead twice at Freiburg. In Germany, after 8 minutes it was already 1-0: Bowen crossed into the middle for former AC Milan player Paqueta, who entered well and headed the ball away. Freiburg tries to respond, but the Hammers are good at compacting, avoiding dangerous potholes. In the 46th minute, however, Streich manages to break the balance with the entry of Doan: the Japanese immediately puts Sallai face to face with Fabianski who, after a couple of rejections, is forced to surrender to the Hungarian’s tap-in. The score of 1-1 held out for just over a quarter of an hour, because in the 66th minute West Ham were ahead again. Ward-Prowse takes yet another free kick perfectly, Aguerd jumps higher than anyone and heads it under the crossbar. See also The 7 footballers who have played for Manchester City and Arsenal

BACKA TOPOLA-OLYMPIACOS 2-2 — The Greeks’ driving force is the Portuguese Podence, who arrived on loan from Wolverhampton in the summer. Deployed wide on the right but decisive when he comes into the pitch, the 27-year-old produces a goal in each half. In the 16th minute he performed a silky cross for Masouras, who scored his fourth goal of the season with a header. In the 57th minute, personal joy also arrived, with a left-footed shot to the near post that wrong-footed Ilic and was worth the double. In the 63rd minute, Olympiacos replaced the two markers: a few moments passed and the Serbs made it 1-2, with Djakovac receiving the ball in the area and having all the time needed to wrongfoot Paschalakis. The Greeks felt the pinch and, in the 71st minute, also had to deal with Ntoi’s expulsion: Backa took advantage of this and launched a siege of the opponent’s area, reaping the hoped-for results in the final. In fact, in the 90th minute, Pantovic made it 2-2, giving his team the first point in group A.

REAL BETIS-SPARTA PRAGUE 2-1 — The guests are off to a great start. Betis wakes up shortly after, but only finds the winning goal towards the end. In Seville, Pellegrini’s team was caught by surprise after just 3 minutes: the Czechs played the ball deep to Birmancevic, who made no mistakes one-on-one with the goalkeeper and made it 1-0. In the 9th minute Betis equalized with the 2005 class Diaoune (the third center in the last three games), who took advantage of an error by the opposing goalkeeper and put it into the net with ease. The draw holds until the 78th minute, when Isco breaks the balance with a header. The former Real attacking midfielder reaches a cross from Rodriguez at the near post, extends the trajectory and mocks Jensen. In group C, now, all the teams (Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol, Rangers and Betis) have 3 points. See also Inter, with Atalanta signs of true Lukaku: to turn the light back on he is missing a goal

ARIS LIMASSOL-RANGERS 2-1 — An unexpected victory for the Cypriots of former Chievo Stepinski, who played on equal terms throughout the match against Rangers and took a 2-0 lead in less than an hour. In the 9th minute it was already 1-0 for Aris: Bengtsson’s cross from the right to Moussounda, who headed the ball and put the game on ice. The Rangers are unable to counterattack and in the 59th minute they suffer an encore from Babicka, who makes it 2-0 in the Scots’ best moment. Sima’s late goal, a Rangers winger, was of little use as he was unable to start the turnaround.

RKS RAKOW-STURM GRAZ 0-1 — In the same group as Atalanta, the Poles suffered a narrow defeat against the Austrians. Balance reigns supreme for the entire duration of the match, but Sturm Graz is better at taking advantage of their opponents’ mistakes. The goal that decides the match arrives, in fact, in the 23rd minute, when Dante puts in a non-irresistible cross. Kovacevic tries to block but actually gives the ball to Boving, who first-time shoots towards goal and goes past the Polish goalkeeper, scoring the decisive goal.