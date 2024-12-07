The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool, scheduled for this Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m., at the Goodison Park stadium, has been postponed due to “adverse weather conditions.”

Hours before the start of the clash, the sports officials of both entities and representatives of the police and the Liverpool city council decided to postpone the match on the fifteenth day of the Premier due to the chaos caused by the Darragh storm that affects part of the United Kingdom. as Everton announced.

“The security risk due to the strong gusts of wind expected until early Sunday morning makes it advisable to postpone the match for safety reasons,” indicates a statement from the club.

Liverpool, which also announced that the match was canceled due to “the risk to security in the local area”, is the leader of the competition with 35 points, seven ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal. Everton is fifteenth, outside the relegation zone, with 14 points.

The Darragh storm has already caused suspensions in other sporting events over the weekend, including two matches in the English second division and another in the third category.