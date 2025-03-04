03/04/2025



Updated at 11: 11h.





There is already schedule for THE GREAT DERBI BETIS – SEVILLA of the second round of the league tournament. The duel of eternal rivalry, corresponding to the LALIGA EA Sports Day 29will be played in the Benito Villamarín he Sunday March 30 at 9:00 p.m. and will be televised by the Dazn platform. In the first round in Nervión, the clash was resolved with 1-0 in favor of the Sevillists thanks to the penalty converted by Lukebakio in the 50th minute.

He Betisbefore hosting the derby in its stadium, you must receive in Villamarín this Thursday (18.45) to Vitoria de Guimaraes In the first leg of the final of the Conference League and You Palmas Sunday at 6.30 pm in LaLiga. Then, on Thursday 13, to Als 21.00, he will play In Portugal the European Vuelta against Vitoriawhile on Sunday 16 you will visit Butarque to measure yourself to Leganés starting at 2:00 p.m. After that crash, the Selections stop prior to derby Betis – Sevilla.

For its part, the Seville FC He faces this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. his league duel in Anoeta before the Real Sociedadwhile Sunday 16, at 16.15, will receive the Athletic Club In Sánchez-Pizjuán, just before the break that will lead to the exciting Sevillian derby of LaLiga Day.

A 29th day that will start on Friday, March 28 from 9:00 p.m. with the match between Athletic Club and CA Osasuna, and will end on Monday 31 at 9:00 p.m. with the confrontation between RC Celta and UD Las Palmas. These are the schedules and televisions of all matches on a day that will host the Second and last Hispanic derby of the 2024-25 course:









Hours of LaLiga EA Sports Day 29



