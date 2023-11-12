At Fontanassa, a source of joy. You never forget the first derby, especially if you win. This is what the “eaglets” of Savona are saying to each other who in the close encounter with the noble Cus Genova prevailed, 27-22, to the delight of president Dario Ermellino. «A balanced match – he says – that we are managed to bring home above all thanks to the scrum.”

It is no coincidence that the score that closed the score was a free-kick try whistled for an advancing maul from Savona which was collapsed by the Genoese red and whites coached by Simon Jones, forty years ago on the pitch with Cus in the last season played at the top . In the same period Savona Rugby came to light.

The idea of ​​Jones and his second, the Scot Andrew Robb, was to play the game by making the ball travel wide, giving breathing room to the maneuver. Savona managed to narrow the range of action, transforming the match into a physical duel between the forwards.

After Ballarino’s goal, Bianchi’s response and, for a brief parenthesis, the Genoese took the lead with Migliorini’s finish. Ballarino again and goalkeeper Franceri scored for a lead, 17-8, which began to be significant halfway through. In the second half Cus came closer with tries from Gallo and Gesa and thanks to Migliorini’s foot, but the free kick allowed the final extension.

In the standings, after five days, Cus is fourth on 15 points, Savona is fifth, one point behind. For Recco, defeated 32-6 by Cus Milano, the black streak that secures the lower areas continues.