Everyone in the dugout pointed to the derby as the turning point in a somewhat stuck start to the championship. Oviedo arrived with 3 of 12 points in his locker, although with notable sensations regarding the game. But he needed a triumph to endorse his work. And it came on the most special day, against a rival who has the measure taken: With Sunday’s there are already four blue victories in the last 7 derbies, since both met again after more than a decade apart.

The victory must be a turning point for Oviedo, which now sees how things trained in El Requexón they begin to be reflected in the results. The first victory was slow to arrive but it was in time to launch the Blues to the quiet part of the table.

The derby also highlights some names. Like Tejera, who is the leader again. Or the new ones. Blanco Leschuk and Nahuel They were among the most intoned while the gasoline held them. The derby is not an end point, but at least it serves as a boost for Ziganda’s.