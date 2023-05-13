Deputy Vodolatsky: children injured during the shelling of Lugansk are in satisfactory condition

State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky, who was wounded during the shelling of Luhansk, spoke about the condition of the injured children. His words lead TASS.

“Children on the street were injured, an ambulance arrived and took them to the hospital. The condition is satisfactory,” the parliamentarian said.

According to him, he was injured while helping children. Vodolatsky added that he is in good condition.

The representative office of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reported earlier that a State Duma deputy and six children were injured during the shelling of Lugansk.

The parliamentarian called the blow to the city vile. He said that he was injured while assisting the victims. According to him, he and the military commander Yevgeny Lisitsyn were the first “near burning buildings, collapsed buildings”, heard cries for help and went to help together with the chairman of the government of the LPR Sergey Kozlov.

The explosions in Luhansk became known on the evening of May 12. Acting Head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik confirmed the missile attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the city center.