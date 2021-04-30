After publicly expressing his wish that President Alberto Fernández, then sick with coronavirus, infect Vice President Cristina Kirchner, the provincial legislator of the PRO of Mendoza I have married announced that has covid-19.

“Here, putting my immune system to work. We’ll see how it goes. I am COVID + to take care of yourself“, Casado published this Thursday in his account of the social network Twitter.

In this context, the provincial legislator specified: “I am not vaccinated because it seemed unethical to me to be vaccinated before the risk groups. “

Hebe Casado, a doctor specializing in immunology, fired criticism with many of her statements regarding the pandemic and why military against the use of the chinstrap and against the restrictive measures dictated by the national government.

Wish for Cristina

On April 3, when the head of state announced that he was sick with coronavirus, Hebe Casado published a message on Twitter wishing that Alberto Fernández would infect Cristina Kirchne r.

“Tell me you were with CFK in the last 48 hours,” he tweeted after the President confirmed in networks that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was in isolation.

Along these lines, the deputy from Mendoza ironically referred to the figure of the President as “the vaccinated”, and published another message against the sensitivity of the “K crystal souls”, who from the networks repudiated the message of the PRO leader.

“I wish they had the same sensitivity with lack of vaccines, with the increase in poverty and with the systematic violation of constitutional rights, “he responded to the criticism he received for his publication.

Casado questioned the government for “taking the same measures that failed last year.”

Controversial comparison

In 2020, Casado was involved in another controversy, also as a result of a message on the networks, when he compared the death toll from coronavirus in Argentina with that of those who disappeared in the last military dictatorship.

“They are 30,000, not like the other 30,000. The strategy of the government of scientists is a success, but since they do not recognize errors, in 15 days they say that we continue without rights to free movement, education or health, “Casado published last year.

Although he apologized for his statements in a public letter, his words generated a reaction from the political leadership and from the Justicialista Party they requested a “immediate retraction” and that she was suspended from her post.

Married regretted his sayings and publicly apologized: “I am a person with strong democratic convictions, I apologize publicly for the expressions on my Twitter account. It was an inappropriate and out of place expression. “

“From no point of view I wanted validate the actions and deaths occurred in the darkest stage since the Argentine State exists. My criticisms were aimed at pointing out the way in which the national government is managing the pandemic, based on my medical knowledge, however, this does not justify the mistake made, “he stressed.

Finally, the provincial legislator highlighted: “I repeat my apologies to all citizens and especially to relatives and friends of the victims of the most reprehensible institutional deterioration “.

