After the resignation of Pablo Gonzalez in the Chamber of Deputies to occupy the presidency of YPF, the leader of the PJ Jorge Veron he swore on Thursday in his replacement “by the memory” of his mother, recently deceased by coronavirus.

In the first extraordinary session of the body, the lower house accepted the resignation of Pablo González from Santa Cruz, who resigned to occupy the presidency of YPF in replacement of Guillermo Nielsen.

In his place, Jorge Verón assumed and will complete that mandate until 2023, with experience in the Municipality of Río Turbio.

Jorge Verón, son of Roberto “El Negro” Verón and brother of boxer Adrián “Chucky” Verón, was the first alternate on the list of candidates of the Frente de Todos in the 2019 elections, when Pablo González and Paola Vessvessian were elected with 62.14% of the votes.

He worked at the Río Turbio Hospital and was councilor and secretary of Production and Environment of the municipality for a year during the administration of Atanasio Pérez Osuna.

At the time of his oath, he remembered his father – one of the great promoters of boxing in Río Gallegos and manager of his other son “Chucky” – who passed away on January 28 after worsening his coronavirus picture while he was in Buenos Aires. Aires.

On the other hand, the Chamber accepted the resignation of the deputy of the Frente de Todos, Magdalena Sierra, wife of the Minister of Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi, former mayor of Avellaneda.

Sierra resigned to take over as chief of staff of that municipality, that now governs the one that was the ex-chief of Cabinet of Ferraresi, Alejo Chornobroff. The appointment had already been decided at the end of 2020, a few months after the replacement of mayor in the party.

Sierra’s place in Diputados was taken Carlos Ortega, Secretary General of Secasfpfi, the ANSeS workers union.

Carlos Ortega, general secretary of a union of ANSeS workers, replaced Magdalena Sierra

The leader, who at the time of swearing did so “for Néstor and Cristina”, announced that he would bring “the voice of the labor movement” to the venue and said he felt “joy and pride in being able to represent” the social security workers in the struggles that are defined in Congress “.

“Very soon the lower house will support the official project that will introduce modifications in the Income Tax, because this initiative should benefit the Argentine people and families,” said Ortega,