The Rada deputy who criticized Zelensky was sent to solitary confinement

Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexander Dubinsky, who criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, was sent to solitary confinement. About it reports Telegram channel RT.

It is noted that the interior of the cell is under 24-hour video surveillance.

Earlier, Dubinsky stated that he was injured in the Kiev pre-trial detention center. In particular, his rib could have been broken. The Ukrainian police denied the deputy’s assertion. Dubinsky’s lawyers, in response to the statement from law enforcement agencies, pointed to the lack of the necessary forensic examination.

In November, the people’s deputy was sent to a pre-trial detention center due to charges of treason.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Dubinsky, working for Russia under the call sign Buratino, was part of a criminal group whose tasks were to undermine the socio-political situation in Ukraine and discredit the country in the international arena.

Dubinsky himself claims that the case against him was fabricated by the leadership of Ukraine and is revenge from Zelensky and the head of his office, Andriy Ermak, for criticism.